Margot Robbie had an unexpected fangirl moment when she sat next to her idol in a talk show

Margot Robbie couldn’t stop blushing on live TV over an iconic actor she grew up idolizing—and we get it

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie failed to contain her excitement when she met her lifetime celebrity crush on live TV. Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Reese Witherspoon, and Harrison Ford appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' in 2023. The 'Asteroid City' actress blushed when Norton revealed she was an "enormous Harrison Ford fan." Robbie went on to praise Ford's iconic Indiana Jones on-screen character but giddily confessed that she enjoyed watching him in 'Six Days, Seven Nights'. That is when Ford cut in to tease her, "I have a bunch of DVDs in the back of my car. I'll meet you out on the street." Robbie looked visibly uncomfortable and embarrassed by the direct comment from the senior actor.

"I have to admit something Harrison um though Indiana Jones is like one of the most iconic characters ever um my favorite movie that you're in is actually Six Days Seven Nights," she praised the 'Blade Runner 2049' actor earlier in the segment. "Very good movie if no one's seen it," she added while recommending it to the audience. As per The Things, fans loved the banter between the rising star and the seasoned actor during the episode. "She's not wrong. His comedy in "6 Days, 7 Nights" is so good," a fan gushed in the comment section about Ford's on-screen persona and his sense of humor. "Harrison Ford’s dry humor is so good," a viewer agreed.

Margot Robbie at 'Barbie' CinemaCon, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Greg Doherty)

"Margot Robbie getting flustered over meeting Harrison Ford is the best and wholesome thing ever!" an online user chimed. "Harrison has a British sense of humor, dry wit, and sarcasm to a tee, so fits Graham Norton's couch like a glove," another fan complimented Ford. The same year Robbie claimed to have an enormous crush on Dua Lipa. According to People, she fangirled over the 'Levitating' hitmaker while receiving the Producer of the Year award from the latter during Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles. The 'Babylon' actress lost her voice, so she had her husband Tom Ackerley and co-producer Josey McNamara read her acceptance speech while letting Lipa do the honors.

margot robbie lost her voice so she made her husband read her speech and tell the audience she has a secret crush on dua lipa 😂 pic.twitter.com/siEgZBV0Rg — ໊ (@addictionmargot) November 17, 2023

Throughout the speech, Robbie made Ackerley repeatedly mention that Lipa was her "crush." "We know that, so I vow here and now, in front of all these people, and Dua Lipa, who I have a secret crush on, true, to not leave all the speeches to Margot from now on," he amusingly read on behalf of his gushing wife. "So thank you, Variety, not just for this honor but for giving me the chance to force my two best friends to say things I know they'd be too embarrassed to say themselves," McNamara hilariously concluded on her behalf.

Robbie confessed about having another celebrity crush during her interview with WGN News in 2021 while promoting her film 'Suicide Squad'. During the discussion, she was questioned by journalist Dean Richards about sleeping with a cardboard cutout of John Cena when she was younger and whether the rumors were true. "Something about that one time you slept with the cardboard cut out of John Cena is that a true story, I've got my fingers crossed that it's true," Richards said. Robbie instantly acknowledged that she had a lifesize cut out of the professional wrestler in her attic and that it was surreal to finally work with him. She has also admitted to having massive crushes on Viggo Mortensen and Michael B. Jordan.