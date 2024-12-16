'Mama June' star Pumpkin dubbed 'scammer' over unprofesional move

'Mama June' star Pumpkin's business often land in controversy

'Mama June' star Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird started a clothing line named 'Sisters Closet' last year with her sibling, Honey Boo Bo, and has since been accused of scamming her customers. The reality star's business moves have recently been questioned after a social media user exposed her to another scam.

A Reddit user recently started a thread and claimed that Pumpkin hosted a holiday market which she was signed for as a vendor. She claimed that she had previously participated in Pumpkin's summer market and was thrilled to work with her again. However, the winter market was supposed to be held on December 14 but when she reacted the place there was no sign of any event.

The internet user insisted that she had driven more than five hours and spent more than $1000 in travel, hotel, and merch. She tried to contact Pumpkin through E-mail and texted her but she didn't respond to her text. However, Pumpkin had previously announced that the event was canceled due to the holidays and being out of town.

'Mama June' star Pumpkin's Bingo card game fuels controversy

'Mama June' star Pumpkin's Winter Wonderland wasn't the first scam that she has been accused of. The reality star has previously fueled controversy over a bingo card game. Pumpkin promoted the game during her live sales and explained that she would email her customer to play during the next live session.

The cost for the cards was a minimum of $15.99 plus $7 shipping with each card giving the player to win a shirt valued at around $18.99. Although she assured her fans that she would return the shipping charge, her followers found it a bit controversial. They slammed her for charging $7 for an Email card and questioned the legitimacy of the game.

'Mama June' star Pumpkin's Bingo card game fuels controversy (Facebook/@The sisters closet)

'Mama June' star Pumpkin sells her late sister's merch

'Mama June' star Pumpkin's sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell died after losing her battle with cancer at age 29 on December 9, 2023. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. However, Pumpkin found a way to capitalize on her late sister's death. She sold custom Freshies claiming that it was to honor Anna. The Freshies included a family photo from Anna's March wedding to Eldridge Toney.

'Mama June' star Pumpkin sells her late sister's merch (Facebook/@laurynmychelle.efird)

Is 'Mama June' star Pumpkin business fake?

'Mama June' star Pumpkin sells her won merch and resells inexpensive stuff bought from other companies on her 'The Sisters Closet' website. Her business often remains controversial and fuels questions about its legitimacy. However, it seemed like she had started another business just on paper.

The reality star reportedly took a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP loan) for her taxi transportation business during the pandemic. However, they don't have a taxi business and seemingly never planned to start one. Pumpkin and her ex-husband Josh Efird had seemingly been involved in the loan scandal.