‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ star Mama June Shannon pays emotional tribute to late daughter Anna Cardwell

Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Cardwell died on December 9, 2023

'Mama June: Family Crisis' star Mama June Shannon is remembering her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell on her first death anniversary! On December 9, 2024, she took to her Instagram page and shared an Instagram reel showcasing a series of photos and videos of her daughter Anna over the years.

"Here are some more photos of @annamarie35 please show her acct some@love toaa today we miss her everyday we talk about her daily grief is crazy it comes out of nowhere sometimes I cry for no reason," she started by writing.

The reality TV star further added, "I get mad cause she ain’t here to raise her kids and sometimes it mentally and emotionally draining this year has been hell for all of us but she will never be forgotten #mussingyou #vhickafee #forstanniversay #neverforgotten."

Mama June Shannon reflects on her late daughter Anna Cardwell's death

During her recent interview with People magazine, Mama June Shannon candidly spoke about her daughter Anna Cardwell's passing, nearly one year after her tragic death. For the unversed, Anna died on December 9, 2023, after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. At the time of her death, Anna was 29 years old.

"It feels surreal, if that makes sense. This weekend would've been her declining weekend because she passed away on Sunday. She passed away on her daughter's birthday, her youngest daughter's birthday," she told the media outlet.

Along with her mother June and sisters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Anna is survived by her two daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee, and husband Eldridge Toney.

"Anna loved, loved being in the spotlight. She did not give a f**k what it was, being on TikTok or anything else, she loved being in the spotlight. She loved being on reality TV because if it was up to her, we would've streamed her funeral. And that's what she wanted and we [were] like, 'No, no.' That was the only wish we did not give her when she passed away," she continued.

Mama June misses her daughter Anna Cardwell (Instagram/@mamajune)

Who has the custody of Anna Cardwell's kids?

'Mama June: From Not to Hot' star Mama June Shannon won the custody of her eldest granddaughter Kaitlyn in September 2024 after a lengthy legal battle with her former son-in-law Michael Cardwell.

Michael might not be the biological father of Kaitlyn but he filed to gain her custody after Anna's death. On the other hand, when we talk about Anna's youngest daughter Kylee, her ex-husband Michael Cardwell won her custody since he's her biological father.