'MAFS' star Karla Juarez exudes 'broke' vibes as she seeks financial dependence

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 stars Karla Juarez and Juan Franco geared up to move in together after their dramatic honeymoon in Mexico. Karla seemingly shares an apartment with her friends and doesn't have her own place to crash. Soon after the vacation, she visited Juan's apartment to explore the place and to check out the possibility of making it her home.

Juan's apartment was not the ideal type that she had imagined. The decor left her disappointed, with a shopping cart doubling as a TV stand being one of the biggest dealbreakers for her. She then started making a list of changes she could make to make the place more hers. It was clear that she desperately needed a new apartment of her own but she couldn't afford it.

While Karla didn’t openly admit to financial struggles, she dropped hints about her need for financial support. She has previously expressed a desire for her husband to take care of her. The Lifetime show star has subtly suggested since the beginning that her income wasn't enough to provide for her needs.

'MAFS' star Karla Juarez wants to survive on Juan Franco's finance

'MAFS' star Karla Juarez has made it clear to Juan Franco that he would be the only breadwinner of the family if they decided to stay together after decision day. Karla has revealed that her family has always provided for her and she expects the same from Juan. Meanwhile, Juan has shared that he couldn't fulfill his family's end meet as the founder of the startup tech company he has employees to pay. He has also revealed that his company is currently not generating enough profit.

Despite Juan's tight finances, Karla claimed that she would ditch her job and wasn't willing to compromise. Juan insisted that they needed Karla's income to survive but she notably quit her job without consulting him. Karla's ignorance of Juan's financial struggles might tear them apart. The financial situation has already sparked a feud between the duo with Juan calling Karla 'stupid' in a furious rant.

Karla Juarez's 'passive aggressiveness' concerns Juan Franco

Juan Franco wants his marriage with Karla Juarez to work and is willing to make an effort. However, he has recently shared his concern about Karla's passive aggressiveness creating a rift between the duo. They imagined living together when Karla told Juan how she would greet him in sign language according to her mood.

However, Juan doesn't want any miscommunication or communication gap so he wanted Karla to convey her feelings openly. He admitted that greeting each other in sign language would be difficult for him and that if Karla doesn’t communicate clearly when she needs that kind of decompression time.

