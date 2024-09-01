'Love Next Door' Episode 6 Preview : Bae Seok-Ryu’s culinary dreams to hit a roadblock with unexpected disapproval

Netflix's 'Love Next Door' follows the heartwarming story of two childhood friends who find love and support in each other

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Love Next Door'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: The La La Land of K-dramas is teeming with friendship and romance these days, as Netflix's newest romance drama 'Love Next Door' successfully captures viewers's hearts with its stunning main couple and heartwarming plotline.

Set against the bacdrop of childhood friends to lovers, 'Love Next Door' chronicles the relationship of Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in) and Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) as they navigate their lives into adulthood. At the center of the drama are Seung-hyo, a successful architect, and Seung-hyo, who has just returned after leaving her flourishing job in the United States. As the two childhood friends reconnect, a poignant sense of emotions emerges between them, as they manage the trials of their lives while supporting one another.

What to expect from 'Love Next Door' Episode 6?

The fifth episode of 'Love Next Door' pushes the boundaries as Seok-ryu finally realizes what she wants to accomplish, and with the arrival of a new character, things are surly heating up with subtle drama that hints at more entanglements in the future.

1. Will Bae Seok-ryu be able to follow her dreams?

In the last scene of 'Love Next Door,' Seok-ryu finally realises what she wants to do and it is cooking. We've seen Seok-ryu's struggle with mental health issues, and it's a relief that she's now rebooting her life, but the path to her dream come true moment will be difficult as her parents, particularly her mother Na Mi-sook (Park Ji-young), who want her daughter to return to her previous life of success, will undoubtedly cause obstacles. It would be interesting to watch how Seok-ryu would overcome this obstacle and eventually begin anew.

2. What secret is Seo Hye-sook hiding?

In the most recent episode of 'Love Next Door', viewers watched Seung-hyo's mother, Seo Hye-sook (Jang Young-nam), pen her wishes on a piece of paper, and that too in French. Now, writing your wishes in a foreign language is something quite weird, but it can be deduced that the lady did it so that nobody could read it. Hye-sook wished that her son, Seung-hyo, would forgive her for whatever occurred in the past. While the details of the particular incident are unclear, they may be linked to Seung-hyo's accident, which caused him to stop swimming.

3. Will Tae-Hui's continual intervention pose issues for Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu?

Now, with Tae-hui's introduction in 'Love Next Door,' we can expect things to get spicy, as in the traditional land of kdrama land, once an ex fixes his eyes on the protagonist, an array of envy follows, eventually bringing the main couple together, and viewers can expect things to turn out like this in 'Love Next Door' as well. It'll be interesting to observe how Tae-hui's presence brings Seok-ryu and Seung-hyo closer.

'Love Next Door' Episodes 6 will broadcast on Sunday, September 1, and is scheduled to last around 50-55 minutes, similar with previous episodes.

