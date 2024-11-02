'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny swallows bitter pill after hearing news of ex and former friend

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton appears upset about her ex Moses and Sunni's relationship

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA: Destiny Payton was first introduced in Season 2 of 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville', but after receiving a lukewarm response from viewers, she didn’t return for the last season. However, following her shocking split from Moses and him quickly moving on with her friend Sunni Minx, producer Carlos King saw this storyline appropriate for compelling reality TV drama and brought all three stars back for the highly anticipated Season 8.

As the new season unfolds, it’s clear that Sunni and Moses's relationship will take center stage. Yet, while they navigate their romance on camera, Destiny is left to watch it all unfold. Not only is Moses her ex, but Destiny also claims she and Sunni shared a close bond, with Sunni even providing financial support in the past. During a yacht trip, Sunni reveals that she and Moses are trying for children through IVF, a revelation that deeply unsettles Destiny.

Later, during a dinner conversation, Destiny expresses her pain over her own friends asking if Sunni is trying for kids with her ex, describing it as a difficult topic to confront. Given the tumultuous events of the past year, especially learning about Sunni and Moses’ relationship just two days before their wedding, it’s understandable why she feels blindsided.

Moses, on the other hand, has taken it upon himself to clarify his relationship with Destiny, insisting that he never saw a future with her. However, this seems like a desperate attempt to portray himself as innocent, especially considering the name of his business, Justice Law Logistics. "Justice" refers to the daughter he and Destiny had once hoped to have, while "Law" is the name of the son Destiny shares with her ex.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Moses quickly moved on with Sunni Minx (Instagram/@mosesandsunni)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton thought Sunni and Moses were related

There are several reasons why 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny has struggled to pick on Sunni and Moses's relationship from the outset, one being Sunni's claim of being related to Moses. In an interview, Destiny revealed that Sunni claimed to be Moses' cousin, which raises some eyebrows given that Sunni has always insisted their interactions were strictly business-related in real estate. This revelation underscores how Destiny, who had confided in Sunni about her long-standing relationship with Moses—whom she’s known for 15 years—was completely oblivious to a romance brewing right under her nose.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny has struggled to pick on Sunni and Moses's relationship from the outset (Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton addresses Sunni Minx's "side chick comment"

Shortly after 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' stars Sunni and Moses tied the knot, the couple began a desperate campaign to defend themselves, with Sunni even going on a media tour to salvage her image. In a moment of frustration, she referred to Destiny as Moses' "side chick," asserting that she owed her no loyalty. She further claimed, "We’re married. And that’s what it is. And if you don’t like it, oh, well, and let’s be clear, even when I started dating Moses, he had several women he was already dating. You were the side chick from day one. So when were you even the main chick?"

Well, during an interview with Bossip, Destiny got the perfect opportunity to respond to Sunni's comments with a clever retort. "Correct me, if I’m wrong–how does a side chick work?” Destiny asked the interviewer before adding, “If I don’t know about you and you know about me, then who’s the side chick?"

Sunni and Moses began a desperate campaign to defend themselves (Instagram/@mosesandsunni)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton details her bond with Sunni Minx

An intriguing aspect of Sunni's relationship with Moses is her history with Destiny. Destiny asserts that the two shared a deep bond, emphasizing that Sunni's actions were a betrayal. During their time off the show, Sunni even sent messages to Destiny like, "I miss you, I love you, sis." However, Destiny feels manipulated by Sunni, believing she was used for ulterior motives.

While Destiny does not claim they were best friends, she insists their connection was too close for comfort, noting that they had many conversations typical of friends. Overall, although Destiny and Sunni may not have been the closest of pals, it seems unprofessional for Sunni to have pursued a relationship with Destiny's ex without even giving her a hint of what was happening.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton feels manipulated by Sunni Minx (Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Season 8 premieres on Saturday, November 2 at 8 pm ET on OWN.