'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson's 'venmo' scandal blows hole in his facade

Stephen Richardson's cheating scandal led to his split from Monica Davis on the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Stephen Richardson, an electrician, was one of the contenders on the seventh season of the reality show 'Love Is Blind'. Being a 9-to-5 job has nothing to do with Stephen's work since his schedule requires him to wake up even early for even a short stint-as early as 4 in the morning. Stephen works as an electrician who is supposed to install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in both residential and commercial buildings, having served as a former marine, he has shared how proud he was of what he's doing today.

However, this latest scandal over 'Love Is Blind' has raised questions regarding his financial capabilities. This drama played out when Stephen was confronted by his fiancée, Monica Davis, in a rather emotionally charged scene where he requested that she accept money directly from him through Venmo for all the stuff she had paid while they were together. It looks like Robert is facing financial problems with his finances which forced viewers into questioning if he is not as financially stable as he would have people believe.

After finding out his texts with another girl, Monica blasted at him, saying, "Don't you f—-ing blame me at all for you being gross," she said as she asked Stephen to Venmo her for the money she covered for him over the past couple of days. "I'm almost embarrassed about how much of my heart I've given you. You were gonna shake my dad's hand this weekend? While you were planning on cheating? I don't understand."

Stephen in the interviews really reflected on what he went through and what he did wrong, claiming he wants to learn from them and move forward to better himself in the future. He claims he loved Monica, stating that he fell in love with her in the experiment. Over time, Stephen works diligently as an electrician, but scandal over his finances and relationship puts his financial management and stability into question.

Stephen Richardson says he 'shouldn't have' come on 'Love Is Blind'

Stephen Richardson, who appeared on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, recently expressed his regret for participating in the show because of a recent cheating scandal that unfolded within the season. After finding he had been sexting another woman, Monica Davis ended their engagement in an explosive confrontation about his dishonesty and poor decision.



In the fallout, Stephen admitted, "I should not have come on the show." He revealed that, in fact, he was not prepared to face all the emotional complexities of the relationship, which finally led him to commit wrong actions. Things started going haywire when Monica came across explicative texts on the phone of Stephen, and she confronted him about the behavior. In his defense of his conduct, Stephen first claimed to have sent those messages drunk while doing a sleep test, arguing that, "I did make a completely stupid mistake while being drunk." But as the confrontation continued, he recognized the severity of his actions and the pain he caused Monica.



'Love Is Blind' stars Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis parted ways (@netflix)

How did 'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis find Stephen Richardson texting other women?

One morning, Monica Davis was waiting for Garett to come over with some baked goods, she nonchalantly clicked on the notification to read the message. But this brought her into Stephen's text messages. She saw a name that popped out at her—a girl's name right at the top of his messages. Without meaning to snoop into his affairs, she felt the need to look it up.



While going through the messages, Monica quickly noted that the texts were pretty explicit and sexual. She came upon that message which said, "No one's ever been able to satisfy my kinks the way you do." That felt like a dagger to the chest, where it was revealed that Stephen had been inappropriate with another woman while they were together.

