Who is Raymond Pottebaum? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star wants to halt ‘hooligan’ love life

Raymond Pottebaum calls himself a complex being, willing to find love on Netflix show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Raymond Pottebaum, often referred to simply as Raymond, is a 33-year-old participant in the highly entertaining Season 7 of the popular show 'Love Is Blind.' He is of mixed heritage and identifies as American. Proud of his cultural background, this American accepts his Korean heritage. He has described his romantic life before joining the show as somewhat troubling. According to him, it was characterized as "hooligan" in nature, filled with casual relationships, which he aimed to change after turning 30.

Raymond's military background brings a certain discipline into his character in his quest for love. He is highly educated, attending prestigious universities such as Oxford and Yale. With such an educational background, he would yearn for a partner with the character to appreciate his intricately loaded personality and have deep conversations. By coming on 'Love Is Blind', Raymond is determined to find a real connection and maybe change the course his love life has taken so far.



He intends to find someone who understands his multidimensional nature and values him for real, so he can develop a deeper and far more meaningful relationship. Through the experience in the pods, he is excited by the prospect of finding true love and changing the focus from his past, disappointing dating habits.

'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Raymond Pottebaum is an Oxford University graduate



Raymond Pottebaum, one of the contestants on Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind', has an extremely strong educational background. He graduated from Oxford University, which is one of the highest-ranking universities in the world. This speaks volumes not just about his intellectual quotient and hard work but also helps him to look at the world in another way and relate to his significant other.



At Oxford, Raymond went through an extensive academic course in Master of Public Policy, that built critical thinking and analytical capability. His stay at this prestigious university also exposed him to varied perspectives and cultures, which he carries with him in his interactions. This educational background has given him the confidence he needs to seek deeper connections when it comes to love.



Raymond is an Oxford graduate (Instagram/@usray)

What is ‘Love Is Blind’ star Raymond Pottebaum looking for in his future partner?

At the same time, Raymond Pottebaum is clear about what he wants in a partner when Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' begins: he seeks someone who will appreciate his quirks and unique traits for understanding and acceptance. As a graduate of Oxford University, intellectual compatibility is very important to him, and he desires a woman who can engage in deep conversations. He also mentioned that shared values and goals are qualities he looks for in a partner.





He also refers to himself as a "complex being." This would mean he intends to get himself a person who will love his personality even with all the peculiarities and depth it may contain. This way, he hopes to find someone who sees him for what he truly is.