'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Why Jason Drecchio broke a vow to himself for his mother

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Jason Drecchio had a genuine desire to meet a partner with whom he might raise a family

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: With the return of 'Love Is Blind' for its seventh season, all eyes will be on 30-year-old loan officer Jason Drecchio, who is willing to take a risk for love. Jason offers a distinct viewpoint to the pods because of his accomplished profession and desire for a deep relationship.

This Netflix star is ditching the dating apps, seeking a love that grows from within—just like many hopeless romantics before him. Learn more about the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant, including his relationship goals, fears, dating history, and ultimate deal-breakers.

Jason Drecchio joined 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 for his mother

Jason openly admits that he's unsure if he's ever truly experienced love as he enters the 'Love Is Blind' experiment. He confesses, "I've always been very timid and haven't fully put myself out there."

This self-awareness follows partnerships he knew wouldn't result in marriage, which he characterizes as "wasting time on the wrong girls." Jason, who is thirty years old, really wants to find his true love and begin a family.

In addition to seeking personal fulfillment, he also wants to please his mother. Jason's quest is made more complex by this blending of family responsibility and personal ambition.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Jason Drecchio struggled to juggle work and romance

In 2012, Jason received his diploma from Severna Park High School. Later, in 2016, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in e-business from Towson University.

As a community relations intern, Jason started his career with the Baltimore Orioles. In 2017, he started working as a Business Development Associate at Ironmark-An Image Company.

Jason worked at NewDay USA for eight months as an account executive, he then joined First Home Mortgage as a Loan Officer Assistant.

He currently works as a Loan Officer at Channel Marker Mortgage.

Jason is searching for a lady who will match his standards and who values the secure life he has created for himself, complete with a successful rental company. However, Jason is aware that he will occasionally need to put business on hold to spend time with the appropriate person and occasionally reply to their messages.

What is Jason Drecchio looking for in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Jason knows exactly who his perfect companion should be. He is drawn to "definitely intellectual" and "somewhat proper" women who can value the secure life he has created for themselves.

He is proud of his growing rental business and is seeking someone who appreciates his attitude toward entrepreneurship. Fans will be watching closely to see if Jason can get over his prior dating reservations and let genuine love into his life once he enters the pods.

Will he meet someone who is intellectually compatible, who values his ambition and stability? Will he be able to reconcile the responsibilities of a developing relationship with his professional life?

