‘Love During Lockup’ star Kate’s greed derails her relationship with Hunter

'Love During Lockup' is all set to return for a new season with five new couples, including Kate and Hunter. The couple has been together for a few years, but their greed for money has landed their romance in trouble. In the trailer of the upcoming season, Kate revealed that she has signed Hunter up for a prison dating website.

She hoped that Hunter would find some sugar mama unaware of the fact that her plans could backfire on her. She sabotaged her relationship with Hunter involving a third person. Hunter met Kayleigh and felt an instant connection. Despite claiming to be fully committed to Kate, he began seeing Kayleigh as more than just a 'sugar mama.' Kate remains completely unaware of Hunter and Kayleigh's blossoming romance or just how far their relationship has progressed. Hunter becomes serious about Kayleigh and proposes to her despite being in a relationship with Kate forming a complicated love triangle.

Why did Kate want a sugar mama for her boyfriend?

'Love During Lockup' star Kate wanted to pay off her debt, and that's when she devised the sugar mama plan. She created Hunter's dating profile so that she could be released from some of the financial pressure she was under. She hoped a sugar mama would bankroll him, all while she continued to be his girlfriend.

The WETV show star thought that her plan would be a win-win and envisioned herself benefiting from the arrangement. Unfortunately, her unconventional approach proved to be a disaster and brought more complications to her already complex situation. The duo's dynamic promised to bring plenty of drama as they tried to figure things out.

How did 'Love During Lockup' couple Kate and Hunter meet?

'Love During Lockup' star Kate found her partner at the most unexpected place she has ever imagined. A yoga instructor by profession, she has been navigating life ever since she crossed paths with Hunter behind bars. Her life changed when she reconnected with bad boy hunk Hunter who was serving his time in prison for aggravated DUI.

The duo enjoyed their newly found romance until Kate introduced Hunter to a complicated dynamic. As unexpected twists unfolded, Hunter's true loyalties were put to the test. Hunter began hiding the truth about his sugar mama, making things increasingly difficult for Kate. She believed she knew everything, but Hunter's lies threatened to derail their romance.

