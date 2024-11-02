'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' star Sunni goes full villain as her relationship with Destiny's ex-Moses deepens

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' star Sunni Minx referrs to Destiny as Moses' 'side chick'

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA: 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' season 8 introduces Sunni Minx, who is married to Destiny Payton's ex, Moses. The newcomer has quickly entangled herself in messy storylines, seemingly feuding not just with Destiny but with multiple cast members. While her relationship with Moses is stirring up excitement, the details surrounding it blur the lines between a romantic highlight of the season and a possible cheating scandal.

Sunni was previously a producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network's top-rated reality show, 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville'. After leaving her position, she began dating Moses. She landed her first Hollywood gig in 2017 and has collaborated with several legendary producers. Sunni claims to have invested $20,000 into her first project, though she alleges that many of her works have since been "stolen" by a major network.

Despite her professional accomplishments, Sunni is now making headlines for being at the center of drama involving her husband, Moses, and his ex, Destiny. Destiny states that Moses and Sunni's relationship began before his official breakup with her. She also claims that she and Sunni were way too close as friends for the latter to pursue Moses. However, Sunni shows little remorse for her actions; she has gone on a media tour to portray herself as the innocent party following her marriage. Notably, she has referred to Destiny as Moses's "side chick," attempting to downplay the significance of their past relationship.

Sunni Minx was previously a producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network's 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' (Instagram/@sunniminx)

Are 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars Sunni Minx and Moses faking their relationship for cash?

As Sunni and Moses get serious, even considering IVF, several aspects of their relationship raise eyebrows. Their timeline appears questionable, especially since Sunni never mentioned her connection with Moses to Destiny despite their close bond. This casts doubt on whether their relationship is genuine.

Sunni, a former producer of the show, quit her job and returned as a cast member, leading to speculation that her motivations might be linked to the cast’s paychecks. As for Moses, Sunni claims he was dating multiple women while with Destiny, suggesting he might not be fully committed to Sunni either. His lack of investment in the relationship raises further concerns about his true intentions. Given these red flags, it’s possible that Sunni and Moses might part ways sooner than anticipated.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville' stars Sunni Minx and Moses are considering IVF (Instagram/@mosesandsunni)

Sunni Minx might be too messy for another season of 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville'

Since her debut on 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville', Sunni has fully embraced the show's messy dynamics. Although the show's producer Carlos King had reservations about introducing her, especially with the ongoing love triangle involving Moses and Destiny, he ultimately decided to include her. Since then, Sunni has found herself in feuds with multiple cast members, including LaTisha Scott, who called her out for being shady and a bad friend to Destiny.

While Sunni and Moses frequently discuss Destiny on the show, she adopts a more relaxed vibe on social media, often emphasizing self-focus and staying in her own lane. She shares their photos on their joint Instagram account, where they talk about their love being challenging yet worthwhile. This seems like a strategic move to overshadow her past actions. Ultimately, it’s up to Carlos to decide whether to keep Sunni’s drama-filled storylines for another season or to let her go, much like many viewers might prefer.

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' season 8 introduces a love triangle (Instagram/@mosesandsunni)

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' newbie Sunni Minx's views on her relationship with Destiny Payton

While Destiny believes that she and Sunni shared a close bond that should have precluded any involvement with Moses, Sunni tells a different story. She has made it clear that she and Destiny were not friends and insists that she owes no apology, claiming she didn’t steal Destiny’s man because Moses was never serious about her. Regarding Destiny's assertion that Sunni helped her financially and frequently communicated with her, Sunni argues that any support she provided was simply part of her role as a producer on the show. She maintains that her connection with Destiny was strictly professional. Despite Sunni’s clarification about their relationship, it would have been more professional for her to inform Destiny about her romance with Moses.

Destiny Payton believes that she and Sunni shared a close bond (Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' season 8 premieres on November 2 at 8 PM on OWN