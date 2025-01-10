Lisa Kudrow finds a hidden note from Matthew Perry in ‘Friends’ prop he gifted her 20 years ago

Lisa Kudrow, who has made some emotional revelations, previously shared that she'd been rewatching 'Friends' in honor of late Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow, beloved for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the iconic sitcom 'Friends', recently shared an emotional discovery involving her late co-star, Matthew Perry. During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Kudrow shared that she discovered a note from Perry hidden inside a prop from the show's set — a cookie jar shaped like a clock — which he had gifted to her after filming the final episode in 2004. as reported by CNN.

Kudrow recounted the moment, saying, "I had recently found the note that he had in it (the jar) for me." She admitted that she hadn't opened or looked inside the jar until recently, adding, "But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it." While she chose not to disclose the contents of the note, Kudrow agreed with host Barrymore's sentiment that "timing is everything," suggesting that discovering the note now held special significance.

This revelation comes in the wake of Perry's untimely death in October 2023 at 54 years. Perry, who brought the character, Chandler Bing, to life with his sharp wit and impeccable comedic timing, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that his death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors, as reported by Healthline. Perry had been open about his struggles with substance abuse, detailing his journey in his 2022 memoir.

Reflecting on their decade-long collaboration on 'Friends', Kudrow paid tribute to Perry in an Instagram post stating, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY." She also acknowledged the dynamics of their ensemble cast, saying, "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'" Kudrow further commended Perry's professionalism, noting, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

The bond among the 'Friends' cast members has been evident over the years, both on and off-screen. Their friendship contributed significantly to the show's lasting success and its resonance with audiences worldwide. In the aftermath of Perry's death, there has been a major focus on his contributions to entertainment and his candid discussions about addiction and recovery. Additionally, the establishment of the Matthew Perry Foundation aims to support individuals struggling with addiction, continuing his legacy of advocacy and compassion, as per Times Now.