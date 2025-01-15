Liam Neeson walked away from a role that could've given him an Oscar over a bizarre reason

Liam Neeson turned down a project that earned 12 Oscar nominations and took home two trophies and his reason will leave you baffled

Liam Neeson was initially cast to portray President Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's biographical film 'Lincoln'. But did you know that he decided to step away from the project, feeling he wasn't the right fit for such an iconic role? In a conversation with Irish Star, Neeson explained, "I'm past my sell-by date." Though he was in his late 50s, close to Lincoln's age during his presidency, Neeson felt disconnected from the character, leading him to exit the film. This left the production in search of a new lead actor.

Daniel Day-Lewis, known for his immersive method of acting, eventually accepted the role after initially declining it. His portrayal of Lincoln was met with critical acclaim, earning him his third Academy Award for Best Actor, making him the first actor to achieve it. Day-Lewis's commitment to the role was evident; he meticulously researched Lincoln's mannerisms, and speech patterns, and even grew his beard to portray the 16th President authentically. However, reflecting on his decision, Neeson admitted that stepping away from the role was the right choice for him at the time. He stated, "There's a time to play certain roles, and I felt that time had passed for me with Lincoln," as per The Week.

Around that time, his exit sparked various reactions with fans taking to Reddit, as one remarked, "Daniel Day-Lewis only stepped into play Abe in Lincoln (2012) after Liam Neeson dropped out of the role, feeling he was too old." Another replied, "So he's too old to be playing Lincoln but not too old to be blowing trucks in the snow, married to 20-year-olds and fathering toddlers?" A user questioned, "Neeson was only slightly older at that time than Lincoln was at the time of his death, and given how differently people aged back then (especially how Lincoln aged in office), I don't think it was a stretch at all for him to play Lincoln based on age." Despite some confusion and humor over Neeson’s choice, many fans expressed gratitude for the casting change. One user summed up their thoughts by saying, "Glad Liam dropped out. He wouldn't have been able to do the character justice like an actor such as DDL did."

Actor Liam Neeson poses on the red carpet before the screening of his movie 'Taken 2' during the 38th Deauville American Film Festival on September 7, 2012 in Deauville, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Francois Durand)

'Lincoln' received widespread acclaim, securing 12 Academy Award nominations and winning two, including Best Production Design. Day-Lewis’s performance was particularly praised, with critics lauding his ability to capture the essence of Lincoln’s character. After Lincoln, Neeson continued to build an impressive filmography, often taking on action-packed roles that highlighted his versatility as an actor. His decision to step away from the project allowed him to pursue opportunities aligned more closely with his personal and professional goals.

Neeson remains active in the industry, with several projects in the works, including 'The Naked Gun', where he’s set to play Frank Drebin Jr, and films like 'Thug', 'Cold Storage', and 'The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky'. His recent appearance in Netflix’s 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' has also earned significant praise, with fans calling it the "'Irish Avengers' for its thrills." However, he plans to retire from action films by the end of 2025, acknowledging that age has made physically demanding roles challenging. He said, “I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage,” as reported by Metro.