Liam Neeson reveals why he walked away from 'Taken' franchise despite its success: "It's insulting..."

Liam Neeson previously admitted he was hesitant to take on a third 'Taken' film after the second movie.

'Taken 3' premiered in theaters in 2014, sparking a decade of rumors about a possible follow-up. Despite the third film's box office success, no immediate plans for another installment materialized. Liam Neeson who played the character of Bryan Mills in the film, confirmed that another 'Taken' movie won't happen. While reports suggested a fourth film was in development, no official updates have surfaced. Given the two lackluster sequels, a fourth part currently appears improbable.

Liam Neeson at Pier 60 on November 15, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Nacion)

During an interview with talk show host Stephen Colbert, the host asked about 'Taken 4' and said, “Is there any chance there’s gonna be a fourth?” As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Neeson responded, “No, there’s not. There are only so many times your daughter can be taken. Actually, if we do have another it will be, ‘Please can you take my daughter’?” Apart from the jokes, Neeson made a solid argument. While 'Taken' received a somewhat lukewarm reception from critics, it became a beloved hit among action movie enthusiasts. The film’s straightforward premise was bolstered by an unconventional action hero, thrilling action sequences, and one unforgettable speech, as reported by Movie Web.

The issue with the previous two sequels is that they recycled the same plot of Bryan Mills' daughter being kidnapped, which eventually made him seem like a negligent father rather than the heroic one we saw in the first film. This makes it clear why a fourth part of the movie seems unlikely. In 2016, there were reports that the 'Taken' franchise would continue through a TV series, with NBC picking up the show to explore the origins of Neeson’s character, Mills, and his early days in the CIA. The possibility of a fourth film was also hinted at, should the show succeed, but it never materialized.

“There’s only so many times your daughter can be taken.” - Liam Neeson letting us know there will not be a Taken 4 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gYLE98LNyl — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 17, 2016

'Taken' was a blockbuster when it was first released in 2008, launching Neeson as an action hero. He wasn't well-known for action parts before this movie, but this one gave him the much-needed push. Even though 'Taken 4' doesn't seem likely to happen, Neeson is still a big name in action movies. As reported by Irish Star, he has starred in films such as 'The Grey,' 'The Commuter,' and 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners.' Since many action actors have shown a willingness to return to the genre later in their careers, Neeson, who is now over 70, demonstrates that age is not a barrier for him.

Liam Neeson says ‘Taken’ was an ‘accident’ and thought the film would go straight to DVD 📀



(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/S0XKhezwnL — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 27, 2019

Meanwhile, a few years ago, Neeson admitted he was hesitant to take on a third 'Taken' film following the release of the second movie in 2012. He worried that continuing the storyline could risk disappointing the audience. As reported by The Independent, he said, “I said the second one wouldn’t happen and I said I wouldn’t do a third one if someone got taken. It’s insulting to an audience as well as me. It’s a good storyline and I’m the hunted instead of the hunter.” The actor also referred to the 'Taken' franchise as a possible cause of Americans' increasing fear of traveling abroad. He revealed that he once got a letter from a teacher in Texas who said that parents withdrew their children from a planned Europe vacation after watching 'Taken 2.'