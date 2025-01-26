Liam Hemsworth reveals kissing Jennifer Lawrence was 'disgusting' because of what she ate before filming

Despite the awkwardness of their on-screen kisses, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth share a strong and genuine friendship

Their onscreen chemistry might look magical, but for Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence, the kissing scenes for ‘The Hunger Games’ were anything but romantic. In an old video clip, Hemsworth once admitted that locking lips with Lawrence was “pretty uncomfortable” and even “disgusting” at times. On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in 2014, Hemsworth let slip some of the less-than-glamorous moments they experienced on set. While he referred to Lawrence as one of his closest friends and a person he truly loves, he also let slip her quirkiness of eating smelly foods like garlic or tuna-right before their kissing scenes.

“Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable,” he said. “When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her,” he added. Hemsworth further added, “But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting, and right before the scene she’d be like ‘I didn’t brush my teeth.” He added that he would psychologically prepare himself for the inevitable, thinking, “I’d be like ‘Great, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it’”.





In an interview with ‘Nylon’, she explained that it wasn’t on purpose. “I wouldn't say that ... I would just kind of eat whatever I wanted; I think the onions that you were referring to was that I just had a sandwich with mustard and raw red onion,” she said. Lawrence also teased Hemsworth’s grumblings in an interview on ‘Hot Ones’. “It was not intentional. It was just what I was eating and then we've kissed,” she said, giggling. But despite, or because of, their on-set joking about said awkwardness, the friends made it work, both on-screen and off and helped carry ‘The Hunger Games’ to box office success.



In another 2014 interview with Nylon, Jennifer revealed how Liam helped her grow as a person. “He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself," she said. "It’s my biggest weakness: negotiating. I’m a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He’s always on time, he’s always doing his job, and he’s good about making sure that things stay fair. He’s teaching me to toughen up a little bit.” Though their on-screen kisses did not exactly register as the stuff of romance, their friendship undeniably became more profound in Jennifer’s mind.

Not only Hemsworth’s fairness and support were being appreciated by Lawrence, but she couldn’t resist acknowledging his handsome looks too. “I guess the thing that surprised me is that I would never expect to ever have a man this good-looking ever be my best friend,” Jennifer shared. “I just would never assume those things could happen, but he is. He’s the most wonderful, lovable, family-oriented, sweet, hilarious, amazing guy,” she added.