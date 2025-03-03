Craig Ferguson wouldn’t stop creepily asking Miranda Kerr about what she wears and it got even weirder

Craig Ferguson’s awkward 2012 interview focused a little too much on Miranda Kerr’s underwear and well, he just couldn't stop flirting

Miranda Kerr was at the peak of her modeling career in 2012, the supermodel gained worldwide fame as Victoria's Secret Angel when she featured in many glitzy runway shows for the high-end lingerie and sleepwear brand. Her work preceded her virtues when she appeared on the 'Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson'. However, the television host openly flirted with the beauty throughout the interview, even making it embarrassingly personal. "You look absolutely stunning. I don't know if anyone's ever told you before but you're a reasonably attractive young lady," Ferguson jumped to compliment Kerr right from the beginning. "So you have the fashion show tomorrow night are you walking up and down in underwear," he bluntly asked. "I am," Kerr replied politely but visibly humiliated.

"Do you get embarrassed walking around like that?" the television host added. The beauty entrepreneur confessed that she felt anxious only when her close friends or her husband were in the audience during the runway way show. Kerr was married to actor Orlando Bloom back then, "Your husband presumably has seen you in underwear before," Ferguson cheekily interjected. "He has. But it's different because I'm parading it in front of everyone else, not just him," Kerr responded, feeling ashamed. "So like at home do you walk up and down in your underwear for your husband, cuz that makes you the most awesome wife in America," Ferguson continued to evade her personal space with a cringe remark.

Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur)

But without getting triggered, Kerr gave a witty reply, "My grandma said, 'Men are very visual, so don't forget that.' She said, 'Every day, put a little makeup on, put on some nice underwear, and you'll keep your husband." The seasoned host teased, "I think that there's truth in that, and when I say that I mean for me I can't I can't speak for all men." However, the Kora Organics founder did not react to it so Ferguson changed the topic. Fans gushed over Kerr's calm and graceful demeanor, "She laughs so elegantly so adorable," a viewer complimented. "The host was a little off but glad to know Miranda shares the same blood type as me," a fan remarked. "Everything was fine until Miranda Kerr," an online user agreed about Ferguson's weird flirty queries.

The same year Bruno Mars and Kerr sat down for an exclusive backstage interview and the 'underwear' scenario popped up again making the supermodel feel awkward. "Is there anything you would want to be?" Victoria's Angel questioned. "Probably a Victoria's Secret Model," the 'APT' hitmaker cheekily replied. When asked what specifically he liked about the show, Mars responded, "I've watched the show for years now. It's fun and so much entertainment coming at you because you got music, you got these beautiful women, you got lingerie it's all happening yeah it's quite theatrical." Kerr intelligently cut in, "Apart from the women being in the underwear is there anything else that's different about you performing on the show?" Even though Mars didn't have the appropriate response, he persisted in making the supermodel feel uncomfortable by flirting with her.