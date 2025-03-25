Larry David completely loses it over Jimmy Kimmel’s bizarre bathroom habit: "Are you a dog...”

Things took an unexpected turn when Kimmel made a shocking confession about his personal bathroom habits.

Larry David, 76, the comedic genius behind 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', has made a career out of finding humor in life’s most mundane and awkward moments. But even he was left speechless during his recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on March 24, 2025. During the interview, Kimmel asked David if any real-life incidents had inspired 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' episodes. That’s when David shared a rather quirky anecdote about how a public bathroom experience led to an actual storyline. However, things took an unexpected turn when Kimmel made a shocking confession about his personal bathroom habits—one that left David completely dumbfounded.

David revealed that one 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' episode, where he posts The Gettysburg Address in the bathroom, was inspired by his own life. Much amused, Kimmel asked, "You really memorized the Gettysburg Address?" To everyone's surprise, David nodded. "Yeah. You know, I have a urinal in my office, and it’s so boring. You’re wasting so much time when you could be learning something. So I told someone, ‘Do me a favor, get me the Gettysburg Address, I’m gonna put it over the urinal, and every time I go, I’ll learn it.’ And I actually did!”

As the audience laughed, David then turned to Kimmel and said, “I understand that you have a urinal in your house that…” Before he could finish, Kimmel blurted out, “Yes! I have a urinal in... Yes, it was a point of contention between me and my wife. I have a urinal in the garage because, um, when I get home, I need to pee before the children greet me. You understand? Or else I will pee on the children.” David, utterly baffled, blurted out, "What are you? Are you a dog?"

Kimmel, still trying to justify himself, asked, "You don't have the issue when you absolutely have to go?" But David wasn’t having it. "You go to the bathroom! What do you mean? Not, not in the garage! I don't have to go in the garage. I can hold it for another ten feet to the bathroom," he insisted. Kimmel attempted to explain, comparing it to a bodily reflex, saying, "The wheels start turning as soon as the car door opens. You know, you don't have that? I thought everyone had that." But David, still in disbelief, shook his head. "I have never heard of a urinal in a garage." Kimmel, standing by his unconventional setup, declared, "I think you are going to start hearing about it a lot more." Without missing a beat, David fired back, "You might as well just keep a big bucket in the car."

Larry David attends HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Premiere on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

The YouTube comment section also went into a frenzy with the duo's hilarious exchange. One commenter perfectly summed it up: “I could listen to Larry talk about mundane situations for five hours straight.” Someone else described him as “a living cartoon person," and another added, “Larry made me laugh out loud more than any other talk show guest in a long time! Totally lifted my mood!”

David’s comedic genius has always thrived on turning everyday annoyances into unforgettable moments. According to Vanity Fair, the executive producer of 'Curb the Enthusiasm,' Jeff Schaffer, once said of David, “He walks in and something’s happened to him and he goes, ‘I wish I had said that.’ And I go, ‘Well, real Larry didn’t say it—but TV Larry’s gonna!'"