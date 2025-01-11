‘Landman’ star Michelle Randolph has a surprising connection to ‘The Bachelor’ not many know

Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris in 'Landman' has a surprising connection with the hit reality TV show

Michelle Randolph is a relatively young name in the entertainment industry, but the newcomer is grabbing major headlines for her portrayal of Ainsley Norris in Paramount's 'Landman'. The 27-year-old actress has also acted in 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' as Elizabeth Strafford. However, Randolph shares a surprising link with a much different kind of TV show, a reality one.

Turns out, Randolph’s surprise connection with 'The Bachelor' comes from her older sister, Cassie Randolph, who rose to fame on Season 23, where she was courting Colton Underwood, as per Cosmopolitan. Their relationship faced challenges, and things ended on a messy note, with Underwood's alleged "troubled" behavior later coming to light. The duo ultimately chose not to get engaged at the end of the season. Since then, Cassie has moved on from the public drama and found happiness with musician Brighton Reinhardt, to whom she got engaged in November 2024.

In 2015, the sisters also appeared on 'Young Once', which aired on Castle, where they played students at the conservative Biola University in Southern California, as per Animated Times. While Cassie graduated from Biola, Michelle did not, eventually earning her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. The sisters also launched their own sustainable denim brand in 2022 called LNDN Denim, according to The Direct.

As for Michelle, despite her sister’s connection to 'The Bachelor' franchise, she carved her own path in the entertainment industry. Michelle began her career as a model and signed with Wilhelmina Models, appearing in advertisements for brands like Forever 21, Year of Ours, and Tobi, as per the South China Morning Post. She shared in a 2024 interview with Grazia that after signing with Wilhelmina, she quickly shifted focus to acting. "After signing with Wilhelmina Models, I immediately started acting. When I booked my very first movie, the second I walked onto the set, I had so much fun and realised that’s all I wanted to do. I stopped modeling and pursued acting ever since," she said. Soon she made her transition into acting with her debut in the 2017 horror film 'House of the Witch.' Michelle then appeared in acting projects, including 'A Snow White Christmas' and 'The Resort.' However, her portrayal in '1923' marked a significant turning point in her career, garnering her love and appreciation

Nothing much is known about her romantic life or current relationship status, but she had a high-profile relationship with Gregg Sulkin in 2017, as per J-14. The duo announced their relationship when Gregg went Instagram official with it in October 2018. Reflecting on their relationship, Greg said at the time, "I always said that if I were to have a child with Michelle, I want the child hopefully to take Michelle’s looks, because she is stunning," as per Entertainment Tonight in October 2019.

Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph attend 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Wire Image | Photo by Daniele Venturelli)

Throughout their relationship, the couple often shared their romantic moments with their fans. Gregg also expressed gratitude for Michelle’s support in his career, stating she has been "incredibly helpful" with his Gridlock clothing collection in a conversation with HollywoodLife in December 2020. The couple has repeatedly broken up, but the reason behind the separation is still unknown.