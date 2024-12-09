'Landman' is hilarious but one scene from Episode 5 could be the funniest moment on TV this year

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman' Episode 5.

This week’s 'Landman' Episode 5 brought the perfect mix of family drama and laugh-out-loud comedy, reminding us why the show keeps us hooked. The highlight? A dinner scene that was as heartwarming as it was downright hilarious.

Angela’s determination to host a family dinner is the premise of the scene. From redecorating a rental condo in a day to managing her kids’ constant bickering, she was clearly in over her head. But somehow, amid all the madness, one moment moment was pure comedy gold.

Angela hosts a disastrous dinner in 'Landman' Episode 5

Angela’s dream of a picture-perfect family dinner quickly fell apart faster than the meat on the dinner table. With her kids snapping at each other and the mood as stiff as overcooked pasta, Angela was visibly frustrated. This entire scene of pure chaos is something we have seen in previous films and shows but what sets this scene apart from those is that it is actually funny watching them go off at each other like that. We will not reveal everything here but you have to watch this scene yourself if you need a good laugh.

When Tommy followed Angela to the kitchen, he told her straight up, “See, that’s the problem. You’ve got this image in your brain of how everything’s supposed to go. But we don’t know what that is, you know? We don’t see it. So when it don’t go the way you dreamed it up, you get pissed off and you throw a tantrum. And then I get pissed off and throw a bigger tantrum. And then we’re back to Square One.” They ended up laughing and hugging, but not before Angela punched Tommy in the crotch for calling her homemade Bolognese "spaghetti." That punch and their laughter afterward was the kind of real, messy, and funny moment only a show like 'Landman' could have pulled off.

How Angela's dinner brought the Dutton family together in 'Landman' Episode 5

Though the meal didn’t go as Angela had hoped, it brought the Norris family together in a way they hadn’t been in years. Even as her kids bickered and tensions ran high, small moments of connection broke through. Ainsley smiled hearing her parents laugh in the kitchen, while Cooper admitted, "I’m old enough to remember when they were together." Angela’s stubbornness and determination may have led to chaos, but they also sparked moments of healing and family time which is very important in a setting like that. The messy, imperfect dinner was proof that even when things don’t go as planned, showing up for family matters, and it might even be funny along the way.

Fans praise 'Landman' for hilarious dinner scene in Episode 5

Many fans took to X to share their moments with 'Landman' Episode 5, with one of them saying, "Dinner at the Norris’s household is quite possibly one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV in a long time, while another shared, "Tonight's Landman... The hemorrhoid comment. I swear to God, Billy Bob Thornton is the funniest actor who never tries to be funny. I. Could. Not. Breathe," to which one user replied, "Yeah, that was funny. His "wife" is nuts."

