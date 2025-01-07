‘Landman’ fans stunned to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter on the show — did you notice?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw plays the role of Shelby in Paramount series 'Landman'

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan just dropped a new series named 'Landman' and the viewers are going gaga over the television show which is based on the Boomtown podcast hosted by Wallace. Taylor's newest program has a star-studded cast, it features iconic actor Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role. Along with Billy, the star cast also includes Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Carter, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chavez, and Mark Collie among many others.

The eagle-eyed fans have also managed to spot a very special guest in the talented line-up of the show. The star who has caught the attention of the viewers is none other than Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw who plays the role of Shelby in the show. As of this moment, Audrey has made several appearances in the Paramount series 'Landman' which revolves around the lives of the workers employed in an oil company in West Texas.

According to Taste of Country, Audrey was first seen in the fifth episode titled 'Where is Home?' as Shelby, a neighbor living next door to Tommy Norris (essayed by Billy Bob Thornton), his ex-wife Angela Norris (portrayed by Ali Carter) and their strong-willed daughter Ainsley Norris (played by Michelle Randolph). During the episode, Shelby gives Ainsley an invitation to a party at the Patch. Later on, Audrey popped up on the screen in the seventh episode titled 'All Roads Lead to a Hole.' In that episode, Ainsley was seen attending the exciting Patch party.

Audrey McGraw, the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Gill, was born on December 6, 2001. She graduated from high school in June 2020, as per People magazine. Soon after, she went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents and pursue a career in show business. When we talk about Audrey's acting career, she first appeared in a campaign for Tory Burch. In August 2021, she made her acting debut in the music video of her dad's song '7500 OBO.'

It has been reported by Sportskeeda, that the 23-year-old bagged her first big role in the 2020 short film 'Aubrey Bows.' Since then, she has also tried her hand at Broadway and starred in a few projects such as 'Broadway Performer Meets the Aldeans.' Keeping aside her acting career, she is also a skilled musician who showcases her beautiful vocals on Instagram. Just a week ago, she posted a black-and-white video belting out a classic. "Another midnight jam with my sh!tty piano playing xx Happy Saturday 😘🤘🔥," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Every now and then, Tim gushes over his kids on social media. He recently shared a sweet birthday post on the occasion of his daughter Audrey's 23rd birthday. "Happy 23rd to our baby girl Audrey!!! Your Mom, your sisters, and I are so proud of the sweet, strong, and hard-working young lady you have become.....you have such great things in store for you in this beautiful life. Live it! Love it! Stay just as grateful for every day as we are for having you in our lives every day. You are beauty and grace in every way. We love you so much!" he captioned the post.