'Landman' Episode 6 Soundtrack: All the songs on Taylor Sheridan's new show, so far
Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' has done an amazing job of shining a light on independent country artists who don’t usually get attention from mainstream country radio. The show introduced these talented performers to millions of viewers and gave them a real boost, both in exposure and financially.
Now, with 'Yellowstone' possibly coming to an end, Sheridan’s new show, 'Landman', is picking up where it left off. Streaming now on Paramount+, 'Landman' looks set to continue celebrating great music, with Yellowstone’s music supervisor Andrea von Foerster carefully choosing songs to fit each episode perfectly. If you’ve ever found yourself loving a song from the show, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of all the songs featured in Episode 6 to help you discover the music that caught your ear.
Songs featured in 'Landman' Episode 6
Ian Noe - 'If Today Doesn’t Do Me In'
Red Clay Strays - 'Sunshine (Western AF Version)'