Lady Gaga once left Jimmy Fallon hanging on live TV — but her apology came with big news

Fallon later revealed that the 'Judas' singer played tag and answered other calls during their awkward Facetime encounter.

During the epidemic, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured iconic guests in special home edition episodes. In April 2020 Lady Gaga was due to appear on the show but cut short the video call citing an emergency. “I can’t Jimmy, I, er, I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just a really weird time,” the 'Bloody Mary' singer embarrassingly faced the camera after realizing she was live on TV. According to People, she then requested the late-night host to postpone their meeting. Fallon who was visibly disappointed ended their session saying, “Oh my heavens you are the busiest person.” However, she appeared at a later date and apologized for not announcing the “big news."

“I’m so sorry,” she said while expressing regret over their previous encounter. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.” Fallon, however, was in high spirits and chose to make light of the issue by recalling how the 'Judas' singer played tag and answered other calls during their awkward Facetime encounter. “It turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us … and got a lot of people excited about what we’re about to discuss tonight,” the veteran comedian joked. Without much anticipation, Gaga then announced a massive pandemic fundraiser which was to be hosted by Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

She went on to reveal that 'The One World: Together at Home' would include several well-known performers from the entertainment sector. Through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the event, which was organized in collaboration with Global Citizen and WHO, would raise funds to support local and regional nonprofits that were working around the clock to provide access to clean food, housing, and medical treatment.

Lady Gaga at Netflix's "Maestro" LA Photo Call at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle)

The star-studded lineup included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, David Beckham, John Legend, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Elton John, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish and Stevie Wonder. The virtual benefit concert was set to be aired on multiple networks including NBC, BBC, ABC, and CBS. It was also set to air on streaming giants like X, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Facebook.

According to The Guardian, the two-hour event which was live streamed on April 18 helped raise $127m for frontline workers and corona warriors. Along with starry performances dedicated messages from Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey were also showcased on the charity show. The WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund received $55.1m and $72.8m was allotted for treatment and vaccine.

I owe you an apology @ladygaga - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats & sorry for originally questioning it. 👏👏 https://t.co/W28gfykVuR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2020

Gaga expressed her gratitude by posting a tweet on X, "Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you." According to Hello Magazine, British broadcaster Piers Morgan who had earlier criticized Gaga's efforts and her association with the WHO apologized publically after witnessing the successful efforts for pandemic aid. "I owe you an apology @ladygaga - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats & sorry for originally questioning it," he wrote an appreciation message on X.