Kody Brown's awkward confession to Meri post-split is just what we'd expect of him: "I actually like..."

Reflecting on the changes in his life, Kody once opened up about his feelings for his third wife, Meri Brown, and boy was he honest!

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is a complex man, to say the least. While initially Kody was seen living his best life with his four wives, his perfect house came crumbling down when all of his wives, except Robyn, left him. Reflecting on the changes in his life, Kody once opened up about his feelings for his third wife, Meri Brown, and boy was he honest!

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' at a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In an episode that aired on October 20, 2024, Kody makes a surprising confession to Meri, as per People magazine. Despite the split, Meri shared that she was in a 'really good place,' but claimed that Kody was struggling to process their new dynamics. She said, "I feel very peaceful about our situation; he doesn’t." She also revealed that Kody was making hurtful comments. "Some of the things that he is saying are really, really, really mean. He clearly has a lot of internal [feelings] that he still needs to work on here," Meri explained.

During their conversation, Kody told Meri, "Where we are now is...I actually like you now," to which she sarcastically responded, "Gods be praised." Kody then admitted, "Well, I didn't for six years at all," but Meri challenged him and asserted, "It was more than that." She urged him to be honest with himself. While discussing holiday plans, Kody shared that Robyn, told him, "Meri is our family, and you need to have her come over for Christmas." However, Meri firmly declined, stating, "I am not going to go hang out at Christmas. I am not your wife anymore."

In response, Kody jokingly added, "I normally just disregard her [Robyn's] opinion," but Meri quickly corrected, "No, you don't." Clearly unimpressed, Kody asserted, "You don't know me if you think that I am not a man of my own mind." Meri cooly replied, "I know you are a man of your mind. I also know you take into consideration people's opinions." Kody continued, "I don't know how we define ourselves with each other from here," as Meri bluntly stated, "We are exes, let's be real. You don't need to worry about me. I wish you knew how amazing of a person I am."

Good for Meri for clearly setting up the boundaries! On the personal front, Meri revealed that she is 'single and ready to mingle' after a recent split from Amos Andrews. Meri shared her journey of finding love, admitting she doesn’t miss living in Flagstaff, as reported by Daily Mail. Meri went public with Andrews in January 2024 but split just a month later. Reflecting on her breakup, she said, "He just wasn't my person. We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person."