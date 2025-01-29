Kim teases her 'new boyfriend' in 'The Kardashians' Season 6 trailer and we are all confused

Kim teased a secret romance in the new trailer. Despite previously claiming she was committed to staying single, she now admits she wasn’t exactly truthful.

Kim Kardashian has been single and in the dating pool for a while now. A recent admission by the reality star about her love life however has fans more confused than ever. Kardashian teased a secret romance in the dramatic Season 6 trailer of ‘The Kardashians,’ leaving fans speculating about the identity of her new mystery man. Despite previously claiming she was committed to staying single, she now admits she wasn’t exactly truthful. She remarked, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys…Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me."

The admission comes after Kardashian had been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. earlier in 2024. The two never publicly confirmed their relationship. Additionally, last month in December, sources reported that Kardashian was dating a real estate investor who “isn’t in the public eye.” They however added that the relationship wasn’t serious as she was 'dating a few people'. This only adds to the confusion—who exactly is Kardashian’s new beau? An insider revealed, "She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous." One of the biggest hints about her current relationship status comes in the form of a home renovation. In the trailer, Kardashian is seen planning extra closet space, apparently for her new man.

.@KimKardashian confirms she is officially single again and her kids are ready to set her up on dates! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/hjS1UGCLwj — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 15, 2024

As per People magazine, she gestures, "[sic]To here. I make a whole 'his' closet." Her mother, Kris Jenner, instantly picks up on the significance of the move. She remarked, “You must really like him,” to which, Kardashian responded, “He’ll be happy.” The comment suggests that the relationship is serious enough for Kardashian to be making physical changes to her home.

As per Tyla, fans hence had plenty to say. Some were skeptical about her ability to keep any romance truly private. A critic penned, "What do you mean she’s keeping it private?? Her whole life is literally on TV!" Another added, "If it’s being kept private, how come we know about it? It can’t be that private." Another snapped, "Why not just go date someone and keep it private? We don’t need to know you want to keep it private." Kardashian’s love life has always been a hot topic, from her highly publicized relationships with Kanye West and Pete Davidson to her more low-key flings.

Kim Kardashian attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky)

Yet, despite her past relationships being major storylines in ‘The Kardashian,’ she has hinted that she wants to keep this one under wraps—at least for now. Other than her rumored romance, Kardashian is also focused on her burgeoning acting career. She recently landed a leading role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama, ‘All’s Fair,’ where she will play a divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm. Kardashian is not only starring in the show but also serving as an executive producer alongside Murphy and Jenner.