Kim Kardashian’s final interaction with O.J. Simpson resurfaces after his death: “I saw him..."

Kim Kardashian, 43, is in the headlines again for recalling her last and emotional encounter with O.J. Simpson. Following his recent death, an old interview has resurfaced where she recounted her last meeting with the NFL star, a man deeply intertwined with her family’s past. In 2019, on the 'FoodGod: OMFG podcast, Kim shared the story of her final run-down with Simpson. “I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail [for] this, you know, last situation,” she said, referencing his 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping. “I think I, Kourtney, and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. It was behind a stage or something; I don’t even know what club it was at. I started crying. It was emotional, I think.”

Despite the personal significance of that moment, Kim has always been hesitant to publicly discuss Simpson, especially out of concern for his children. During the podcast, Kim reluctantly explained, "His and Nicole's kids are all so amazing. I'm still somewhat friendly with his children. I don't really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back, and I just have respect for them. Their lives must be extremely hard to go through. So, I always try to keep myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them." She even added, “There's nothing worse than someone you knew from your childhood just talking about your life," she went on. "I've seen it happen with people that have been close to us, and they start talking about us as kids, and they really don't know us now. It gets so frustrating. So I always try to be super respectful and keep to myself on issues and this subject.”

However, two years later, Kim made a stark departure from her usual caution when she took a jab at Simpson during her 'Saturday Night Live' monologue in 2021. While reflecting on her father’s role in the trial, she dropped a controversial punchline: “It’s because of him that I met my first Black person,” she joked. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. [Simpson] does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know!” Even though this statement left audiences in stitches, the YouTube comment section was filled with mixed responses. Furthermore, Tanya Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, shared with TMZ that Kim’s joke was "in poor taste."

The SKIMS founder was only 12 years old during the murder trial, but her family was deeply divided by the case. Per Buzzfeed, her mother, Kris Jenner, and Nicole Brown Simpson were BFFs at the time and firmly believed in her innocence. On the contrary, Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, was on Simpson’s team. This rift took a toll on their family. “It kind of tore our family apart,” Kim admitted in a past interview with David Letterman. According to Mirror UK, in a separate interview, Kim remembers taking his father’s side, stating, “I definitely took my dad's side. We just always thought my dad was the smartest person in the world, and he really believed in his friend.” When asked about her current stance on Simpson’s guilt, she remained evasive, simply saying, “It's weird. I just try not to think about it.”