Kim Kardashian's odd outfit caused an awkward moment on live TV and fans noticed it: "Almost fell..."

Kim Kardashian’s silver gown turned heads—but not for the right reasons, as it nearly caused a mishap on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Whether it's her personal life or fashion choices, Kim Kardashian always keeps fans talking. But not every outfit is a hit—some spark major debate. One such moment came during her appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', where her dazzling silver ensemble turned heads for all the wrong reasons. Though she looked stunning, the outfit proved to be a challenge—until Corden stepped in to save the day.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Kardashian looked stunning in a silver strapless Rick Owens dress, during her September 2022 appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' as per Pop Sugar. The dress featured a striking triangular stomach cutout and a side slit that showcased her ankle-strap heels. She paired it with chunky charcoal rings and thick cuffs, while her long platinum blonde locks added to the glam. However, according to The Sun US, the gown’s lengthy train led to a slight mishap. As the mother of four entered the studio, she stumbled over it, exclaiming, "I almost fell!" Thankfully, host Corden was quick on his feet, stepping in to hold her hands and guide her safely to her seat.

However, fans were not thrilled with Kardashian's antics and shared their opinions in the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'. A fan commented, "The amount of trust Kim has in her dress," while another said, "Why is she always dressed like she's going to a fashion show in space?" A YouTube user mocked Kardashian, saying, "She looks a mess washed out with that horrible outfit and the blonde hair needs to go ASAP!!!" "Oops, that outfit is too long. It almost killed her! LOL."

Another commented, "Nothing specific to her but in general, why do these women celebrities overdress (never mind the lack of covering the chest area) for talk shows?" One fan added, "He’s beautiful but too thin and she’s dressed like a mermaid. No hate but c'mon? Lol." Unhappy with the outfit, a netizen asked, "What kind of dress is that ??? She shouldn’t have worn anything."

On another occasion, after debuting her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan, Kardashian attended the after-party in a stunning silver gown with revealing tie-ups but struggled to walk in the figure-hugging design, as per People. In a TikTok video shared by Kardashian's longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd, the reality star is seen carefully maneuvering a set of steps in her tight gown, first attempting to sidestep before realizing she has to hop up instead.

Kardashian faced yet another challenge with a flight of stairs, requiring assistance as people held her arms for support. "Is there an elevator?" she asked, while someone lifted her dress to keep it from getting caught in her stilettos. Meanwhile, Shepherd captured another moment of Kardashian struggling to get into a car—hopping onto the seat, scooting into place, and leaning back as the clip ended. "I'll let you caption this," Shepherd wrote alongside the footage.

Subsequently, Kardashian experienced a wardrobe malfunction just before arriving at the White House for a meeting with former Vice President Kamala Harris, as shown in 'The Kardashians' Season 6 premiere, as per People. While riding in the car with attorneys Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson, Kardashian realized her black blazer revealed more cleavage than she deemed appropriate for the occasion. "I love being here. But I'm also literally falling apart," she admitted in her confessional. As 'The Kardashians' continued, the 'SKIMS' owner remained concerned about her outfit, saying, "I mean, it's still boobing out." She then asked if they could pull over so Erin Haney could grab her black sports bra for a quick wardrobe change.

In her confessional, Kardashian explained, "The only other option I had is to switch and put on the sports bra that I wore on the flight here so it has a higher neckline." As they neared the White House entrance, she hurriedly changed in the car, acknowledging the chaos. "I'm just spiraling, but we're gonna be so late. I'm changing in the car, trying to figure it out. [My] wig's falling off. There's just like a lot going on, "she admitted. In the end, she successfully changed and made a grand entry in the White House.