Kim Kardashian tries to control her kids during her Jimmy Fallon interview: "Guys, can you stop..."

Kim Kardashian’s 'The Tonight Show' interview went off the rails when her kids decided it was their time to shine—whether she liked it or not

Kim Kardashian sat down with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' to talk about her experience on 'Saturday Night Live' back in 2022. But during the interview, it looked like Kim could barely catch a break as her children kept talking in the background. "Guys, can you stop, this is like your first time at work with me, can you please," said Kim, 41. She explained that her two sons and her friend Tracy's daughter, Remi, were with her. However, her boys were quite noisy. "Guys this is your first time at work with me don't mess this up. Come on." As Kim and Jimmy continued talking about her nine-year-old daughter, North, the kids got noisy again. "Guys seriously, you got to go," she said. "Okay, Psalmy left. He was being loud."

Viewers found the moment really funny when one fan commented, "I love that Kim is back to being a fun regular person and momma. I love seeing her thrive." Another person said, "Kim having a sixth sense about her kids misbehaving is actually highly relatable I know the frustration." This wasn’t the first time fans found Kim's children funny. During the season finale of 'The Kardashians', Psalm was caught drinking a can of ginger ale, Tyla reported.

In June 2022, the final episode of the first season of 'The Kardashians' aired on Disney+, where Kim was seen organizing a family Christmas card photoshoot with her children: North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). However, the kids were energetic and ran around the studio, making the shoot challenging. Kim remarked, "Christmas is the biggest deal in our family, and we try to do a Christmas card every year. My mom did that with us our whole lives, and taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, no matter what."

Viewers found humor in a moment where young Psalm was seen drinking a can of ginger ale during the shoot. One viewer commented, "The baby drinking a Canada Dry is killing me." Another added, "Not the baby chugging a Canada Dry." A third noted, "Oh the toddler with the soda they’re giving her hell." Kim has openly discussed the challenges of parenting her four children, especially when they exhibit unruly behavior. In a candid interview, she admitted, "I can't live like this," expressing her struggles with managing her kids' conduct, as per HuffPost. To address these challenges, Kim sought advice from a therapist, who recommended reducing her children's screen time.

Kim Kardashian attends Skims flagship store opening in Midtown on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aeon)

Implementing this advice proved difficult, as Kim noted, "Having strict rules on, like, there can be no phones during meals, they’re gonna fight and kick and scream for, like, a week, and you gotta get through it." She acknowledged that sometimes it's easier to give in to their demands to avoid immediate conflict, as per YourTango.