Kim Kardashian shared a rare '90s holiday photo and fans had the same thing to say: "You look like..."

She also recently made headlines for her stunning pre-Oscar fashion choices.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is a household name, with their lives constantly under public scrutiny. From reality TV to social media and podcasts, they’ve built an empire that keeps fans updated on their every move. Recently, Kim Kardashian posted a holiday photo from 1994 on her Instagram. In the picture, a teenage Kim is seen posing for the camera, wearing a red bikini. As soon as the picture was dropped, fans compared her looks to her late dad, Robert Kardashian.

In the comments section of the Instagram photo, one person wrote, "You look like your dad's twin right here for sure." Another one added, "Gorgeous then, gorgeous now." A netizen said, "Literally gorgeous, Kim! I can literally see all 4 of your kids in your face!" One Kardashian fan said, "She’s the only Kardashian, in my opinion, who never needed surgery who was naturally beautiful."

Kardashian also recently made headlines for her stunning pre-Oscar fashion choices. On March 1, 2025, she attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge. Since the event was hosted by Chanel, it was only fitting that Kardashian wore a classic Chanel look. She wore a stunning black gown from Chanel’s 1992 fall couture collection, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld. The dress featured a Medusa-style corset with a structured top and thin spaghetti straps. It flowed into a pleated black silk skirt with a chiffon jellyfish-like underskirt. This elegant gown took Chanel’s expert artisans over 100 hours to create. It was first worn on the runway by supermodel Helena Christensen. With the help of her stylist, Dani Levi, Kardashian completed the look with a silver-chained, quilted black Chanel handbag and black pumps, as per Vogue.

While Christensen paired the gown with a bold Philip Treacy headpiece, Kardashian made it her own with a different hairstyle. For her hair, she drew inspiration from Chanel’s 1995 fall couture show, where supermodel Claudia Schiffer walked the runway with extra-long, golden hair. Kardashian recreated this look with long, sleek waves secured by three black bows. She also wore bold black eyeliner, just like Schiffer did on the runway.

Kim Kardashian attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan)

Kardashian has successfully expanded her business portfolio with ventures like SKIMS and SKKN. Launched in 2019, SKIMS offers solution-focused shapewear and loungewear, quickly gaining popularity for its inclusive sizing and innovative designs. The brand's commitment to body positivity and diversity has resonated with consumers, contributing to its rapid growth. As of 2024, SKIMS was valued at approximately $3.2 billion, cementing its place as a major player in the fashion industry, as reported by Entrepreneur.