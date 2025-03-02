Fans convinced Kim Kardashian was struggling to breathe due to her 'tight' outfit in an interview

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to tight outfits, but her ‘Tonight Show’ look has fans wondering if she took it a little too far

Whether she’s wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress or showcasing a striking wet-look ensemble at the Met Gala 2019, Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to draw attention. However, there have been times when the 'SKIMS' owner was under the radar for taking extreme measures to look perfect. In one such instance, fans called out Kim for wearing an uncomfortable outfit on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' that even made her look like she was struggling to breathe.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

In her August 2024 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kim spoke about her latest projects in what appeared to be a seamless conversation, according to The Things. Dressed in a stunning white gown with a deep neckline and dramatic cutouts, the mother of four looked flawless. However, fans were more fixated on her outfit choice and continued relevance than the interview itself.

Netizens criticized Kim in the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' A comment read, "Look at the way her dress sticks out at the back," while another said, "Haha she says she likes to blend in and all I could think of was wearing that? and your clothes you wear in general? that is not blending in, but she does try and now has her own headphones gotta give her that, good interview." A fan concerned asked, "Is she breathing?? 1:25." Another commented, "Im not the only one wondering if she human haha. I asked my kid if she looked to be breathing at all." A user asked, "What is she wearing!? That looks like a cheap Halloween costume And she doesn't look comfortable in it." Another remarked, "She's struggling to breathe, clearly her outfit is too tight.."

In the same year, Kim faced another major backlash for her outfit choice. According to The Sun US, the business mogul made a bold statement at the Met Gala in a Maison Margiela artisanal corset by John Galliano, tightly cinched at the waist and adorned with intricate metal flowers. Her silver ensemble, featuring a sheer floor-length skirt over bare legs, perfectly matched the gala’s Garden of Time theme, inspired by Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She completed the look with a light gray cardigan, bleach-blond hair, and full-glam makeup. Despite her striking appearance, Kim was heavily criticized for promoting unrealistic body standards.

Not only that, Kim was also heavily criticized when she admitted she lost 7.3 kg (1st 2 lb) in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Happy Birthday, Mr President dress for the Met Gala 2022, as per BBC. She described the process as "such a challenge" but insisted she "didn't starve herself" and was just "so strict." However, dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine criticized her statements as "irresponsible," warning about the dangers of promoting extreme dieting. Even actress Lili Reinhart slammed Kim on social media, calling it "so wrong" to glorify crash dieting given her massive influence, as per the outlet.