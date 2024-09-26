'Killer Heat' Ending Explained: Who killed Leo? Nick Bali's investigation unfolds deep secrets

Leo's murder mystery in Prime Video's 'Killer Heat' ends with major revelations about his family

Contains spoilers for 'Killer Heat'

CRETE, GREECE: 'Killer Heat', on Prime Video, is a whodunit film, revolving around Leo Vardakis's murder. Son of a wealthy matriarch, Leo (Richard Madden) meets a tragic end while climbing a cliff. Authorities have ruled it as accidental death but his brother's wife, Penelope (Shailene Woodley), suspects a foul play. She hires private detective Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who arrives from Athens to Crete to solve the case.

For the most part of the film, Nick believes that Leo was killed by his twin brother, Elias (also played by Richard Madden). The motive is - jealousy. Having been cheated by his wife, Nick is quick to sense trouble in Elias and Penelope's marriage. Though the mystery looks vanilla, a major twist unfolds towards the end of the movie.

What does Nick Bali discover about Leo's murder in 'Killer Heat'?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 'Killer Heat' (@primevideo)

While looking into the Vardakis family's shipping business, Nick discovers that they don't have any American investors, contrary to what Elias nodded upon during their first meeting. He then puts two-and-two together, realizing that it wasn't Leo who died after falling from the cliff.

Nick visits the family's residence revealing that Leo killed Elias and then took his place. He reveals that Leo was jealous of his brother ever since he started dating Penelope, who was Leo's crush during college. Leo never forgave Elias for stealing the woman of his dreams from him. Therefore, he climbed the cliff before Elias, pushed him off, and stole his wedding ring to take his place in the family and in business as well. In anger and pain, Leo's mother, Audrey (Clare Holman) shoots him to death.

Who's the real mastermind in 'Killer Heat'?

Shailene Woodley as Penelope Vardakis in 'Killer Heat' (@primevideo)

Believing that the case is solved, Nick gets on the flight to return to Athens. As Penelope's words echo in his mind, he realizes that she is the real mastermind behind the crime.

Penelope felt trapped in her marriage with Elias. Despite her desire to end their marriage, Elias just wouldn't let her go. And therefore, she collaborated with Leo to take him out. The plan was to kill Elias and make it look like a natural death, thus Leo would take over the empire while Penelope would be set free from the unhappy marriage.

However, Leo changed his plan after killing Elias. He took his dead brother's wedding ring and wore it himself. For the world, he posed as Elias while only Penelope knew the truth. Taking over the empire was never his priority and he just wanted to be with Penelope.

Leo's affection for her grew into obsession, and he began to control and suppress her. Penelope started to feel more miserable with Leo than she ever felt with Elias. Knowing that Leo would pin Elias’s death on her, she stayed quiet and hired Nick to expose Leo in front of everyone.

Nick confronts Penelope and she acknowledges her role in the crime. However, Nick decides not to unveil her secret as she only did this to be free.

We get a flashback into Nick's life, who also wanted to kill his wife and her lover. But instead, he walked away from their life. Penelope tells him that he is a good man. Nick is finally able to accept his past. He forgives his wife and decides to go back to New York to meet his daughter.

'Killer Heat' is now streaming on Prime Video