Kevin O’Leary’s savage moment when a founder rejected his 'Shark Tank' deal: 'You’re dead to me if...'

Whether you land a 'Shark Tank' deal or not, Kevin O’Leary will definitely show you how to handle business and rejection

Thanks to his iconic role on 'Shark Tank', businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary has become a household name. With his sharp tongue and vast business knowledge, O’Leary is a force to be reckoned with, known for offering deals that are as "sharky" as they come. The Canadian native, often called the "royalty king," has an impressive track record, backing ventures like BasePaws, Greenbox, and Verbalizeit. But it's not all smooth sailing for O'Leary in the world of Shark Tank deals. When a business agreement doesn’t go as planned, even the toughest shark struggles to keep his emotions in check.

In one such instance during 'Shark Tank' Season 1, O’Leary’s sharp business sense was on full display when Paul Watts of Graffiti Removal Services rejected two offers for his eco-friendly franchising business. Graffiti Removal Services provides on-site graffiti removal, prevention, and DIY kits with proprietary cleaning solutions. Watts, seeking $350,000 for 15% equity, turned down Robert Herjavec’s offer of a 75% stake, which would’ve made him little more than an employee in his own company, as per Fandomwire.

O’Leary, ever the opportunist, tried to team up with Herjavec but was met with rejection again. Irked, he fired back with, “You’re dead to me if you turn around!” As Watts exited the tank, O'Leary couldn't resist adding, “No, you won’t. Every time you see graffiti, you’ll think, ‘I should’ve invested in that company.’”

While Graffiti Removal Services failed to secure any deal from 'Shark Tank', the business relocated to Portland, Oregon, in 2011, as per Shark Tank Recap. Alongside the move, founder Watts pivoted from his original franchising model to a focus on eco-friendly cleaning products directly through the company’s website. This decision proved highly successful, inviting significant growth in annual revenue from $275,000 to nearly $4 million by 2021.

However, Watts wasn’t the only one to feel O'Leary's reality check. Kimberly Cayce, the founder of Kalyx Technologies, also got a dose of tough love. Seeking $120,000 for 20% equity, Cayce had a clear vision, but her lack of sales worked against her in the pitch. O'Leary didn’t hold back, telling her, "This is business. Life is hard, and then you die. Get over it." His remark emphasized the harsh reality of the industry, where passion alone isn’t enough to compete with the big players.

Though Cayce left the Tank without a deal, O'Leary’s reality check likely provided a more lasting lesson. While his tough-love approach may seem harsh and even unwarranted at times, there’s no denying that Mr. Wonderful has a heart of gold. With his deep understanding of the business world, O'Leary proves time and again to be a valuable judge on 'Shark Tank'.