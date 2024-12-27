David Schwimmer’s iconic 'Shark Tank' pitch had everyone saying the same thing: "That is so Ross..."

While Schwimmer’s pitch didn’t secure a deal for his friend’s business, Long Table Pancakes, it was hailed as the best non-deal in the show’s history.

David Schwimmer’s surprise guest appearance on Shark Tank’s Season 14, Episode 10, was an unforgettable crossover that made headlines. While Schwimmer’s pitch didn’t secure a deal for his friend’s business, Long Table Pancakes, it was hailed as the best non-deal in the show’s history, offering priceless exposure and a moment of television magic that delighted Friends fans. Samuel McClure Taylor, the founder of Long Table Pancakes, entered the tank seeking $140,000 for a 15% equity stake in his company. His pitch was as unique as his product— a nutrient-dense, gluten-free pancake mix made with popcorn flour and heirloom grains.

As per The Things, it began with a theatrical twist— his wife Lindsey performed an acrobatic stunt, embodying the flair and creativity that Taylor hoped to bring to breakfast tables. Taylor recalled his quest to impress Lindsey with a healthier pancake option led to the creation of Long Table Pancakes. The Sharks were curious but skeptical. Despite sampling the mixes and appreciating their taste, the business’ financial numbers proved less enticing. Since its inception in 2015, the company has generated $250,000 in sales, with limited distribution and minimal social media presence.

David Schwimmer is on #SharkTank right now endorsing his friends waffle mix. That is so Ross. I want anything he endorses. 🙌 — Kiff Kat🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealKiffkat) January 7, 2023

Mark Cuban criticized Taylor for being too focused on his mission and suggested he prioritize the product. One by one, the Sharks bowed out, citing concerns about scalability and marketing strategy. Then entered Schwimmer. The beloved Friends actor made a surprise appearance, wheeling in a cart of waffles to emphasize his support for Taylor’s creations. He revealed how he makes these for his kids every weekend. Taylor remarked, "There's one friend in particular who keeps reminding me of how great the waffles are." His cameo was marked by an emotional hug from guest Shark Gwyneth Paltrow, who co-starred with him in the 1996 film, The Pallbearer.

LOVE how @DavidSchwimmer is representing for @gglasstheatre and a hometown entrepreneur on #sharktank! I hope he gets a deal and I look forward to supporting his product even though I don't like pancakes. 😂 — Hope Bertram (@digimegaphone) January 7, 2023

Social media buzzed with praise for Schwimmer’s heartfelt support and Taylor’s innovative product. One fan wrote, “David Schwimmer is on #SharkTank right now endorsing his friend's waffle mix. That is so Ross. I want anything he endorses.” In agreement, another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “LOVE how @DavidSchwimmer is representing @gglasstheatre and a hometown entrepreneur on #sharktank! I hope he gets a deal and I look forward to supporting his product even though I don't like pancakes.” In a similar vein, one echoed, “I will say that was REALLY lovely of @DavidSchwimmer to support a fellow theater pal ...all out of the kindness of his heart and love for the product.” Another netizen added, “I didn’t have David Schwimmer appearing on #Sharktank on my bingo card.” A comment also read, “Impressed that @DavidSchwimmer knew my feelings on pancakes. He wasn’t lying when he said he watches #SharkTank lol!”

David Schwimmer attends Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Nacion)

Schwimmer clarified his role, noting that he had no stake in the company but was there purely as a friend and fan as he believed in Taylor and his product. The Sharks appreciated his gesture. However, Schwimmer left the tank before the financial negotiations resumed, leaving Taylor to navigate the business discussion solo. While Long Table Pancakes didn’t secure funding, the exposure has already begun to yield benefits. Taylor’s website saw a surge in traffic, and his story inspired many.