Kevin Costner reveals why he doesn’t want his wife or kids watching 'Yellowstone': "It's got some..."

Despite Kevin Costner's brilliant performance on 'Yellowstone', the hit show isn’t exactly what's running on TV at his home.

Despite Kevin Costner's brilliant performance on Yellowstone, the hit show isn’t exactly what's running on TV at his home. The 67-year-old actor, who plays the powerful and sometimes ruthless John Dutton, opened up about why his wife and kids aren’t tuning in to watch his show, and it’s not because they aren’t fans of his work. Costner revealed that he would rather have his family skip the show altogether. “It’s too naughty for them to see, and they probably do figure out how to see it,” he joked, during an interview with Extra. “But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else,” he explained.

Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner, 48, for nearly 18 years, and they have three children together— Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. He also has four older kids from previous relationships— Annie, Lily, Joseph, and Liam. Despite playing a tough family man on screen, Costner takes a much gentler approach in real life. The Oscar winner has a long career filled with memorable movies, but when it comes to what his kids watch, he is careful about the choices. “Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they are going to find them in the course of their life,” he admitted. He’s confident his kids will discover his work at their own pace. “They’re going to find it eventually,” he said, hinting that his films and projects will still be there when the time is right. “I hope they find Fandango. I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

Costner shared similar thoughts in a 2020 interview when discussing the premiere of Yellowstone Season 3. “It’s pretty racy,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that he watches episodes first to see what content might be a bit much for his family. “I got to watch it and make sure what got left in and what got cut out before they see it.” Even though Yellowstone may not be family-friendly enough for his younger children, they are still his biggest supporters. Costner’s eldest daughter Annie once said in an interview, “Well, he doesn’t make bad movies,” taking pride in his projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

Costner's daughter Lily has even joined him in his creative endeavors. She performed a song Heaven’s Gate with Costner’s band, Modern West. The track was part of their album Tales from Yellowstone, which was later featured in the series. Costner shared his excitement in an Instagram post. He penned, “Special treat for me when my daughter sings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

For now, Costner is content knowing his family supports him, even if they’re not glued to the screen. Yellowstone may have ended but it’s clear that Costner’s main role as a dad is the one he takes most seriously, especially in real life. His thoughtful approach shows us that even Hollywood’s biggest stars have their priorities firmly rooted at home.