Kevin Costner reveals the one movie that will always be his biggest regret: “I wish I was a better actor

Kevin Costner’s journey from a struggling actor sleeping in his truck to an Oscar-winning Hollywood icon is nothing short of extraordinary. Yet, even in a career filled with triumphs, one movie stands out as a bittersweet chapter—' The Untouchables' (1987). Despite its success and his breakout performance as Eliot Ness, Costner admits he wasn’t ready for the towering challenge of working alongside legends like Sean Connery and Robert De Niro. He remarked, “No one gave me a chance. I certainly didn’t know how it worked…I knew I needed to come into Hollywood every day – I just didn’t know where to go.” In an interview, he shared, “He was good to me. And I learned a lot because my eyes were open…I wish I was a better actor when I did 'The Untouchables', but I was where I was at,” as reported by Farout Magazine.

As per Fandom Wire, when Costner was cast as the determined federal agent tasked with taking down Al Capone, he was still a Hollywood newcomer. His breakout in 'Silverado' had earned him recognition, but starring in a big-budget crime film alongside Connery and De Niro was an entirely new level. Costner recalled, “The Untouchables was a really well-written script. David Mamet had written really a very perfect script, and so I wanted to be a part of it. Brian de Palma directed it, and of course, Sean Connery was in it, you know, Robert De Niro, and it was a good moment for me to be in that movie.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Costner felt his inexperience acutely. He remarked, “My character was very straight-arrow, and Robert was able to jump off the page…I was trying to survive with my straight-arrow language against someone who was throwing a level of street language at me that had a level of improv to it. So, it was hard for me to survive in some of those scenes, and Sean talked to me a little bit about it.” Thankfully, Sean Connery stepped in as both a mentor and a friend.

On-screen, Connery played Malone, a grizzled Chicago cop who guides Ness. Off-screen, their dynamic mirrored their characters. He recalled, “He always called me ‘Mr Ness.’ ‘Mr Ness, can I talk to you?... We became friends.” Despite Connery’s mentorship, Costner couldn’t shake the feeling that he wasn’t living up to the moment. He shared, “I actually didn’t think Sean was the kind of guy that was gonna like me. I don’t know why, but he did…”

Yet, critics and audiences disagreed. Costner’s portrayal of Eliot Ness is still celebrated as one of his finest performances. Connery himself won an Oscar for his role, and their camaraderie remains a highlight of the film. After Connery’s death in 2020, Costner paid heartfelt tribute, saying, “He was the biggest star that I ever worked with, and I will be forever grateful to be linked with him on film.”