Kevin Costner explains why he decided to step away from 'Yellowstone': "It's time to..."

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner has revealed the reason behind his exit from Paramount show 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner well-known for playing the role of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' is opening up on his exit from the beloved Paramount show! The Emmy-winning actor recently talked about his experience on Taylor Sheridan's fan-favorite series while promoting his new film 'Horizon: An American Saga.' Earlier this year, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin revealed why he felt the urge to make an official announcement regarding his departure from the neo-Western drama.

When questioned about how hard it was to make the final call and come to a decision that he won't be reprising his role as John Dutton in the near future, Kevin simply replied by saying, "It wasn’t tough. It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, OK, I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on.'” Along with this, Kevin also shed light on his deal when he decided to sign up for the smashing-hit series which has now led to many spin-offs.

“I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them," he added. Furthermore, Kevin expressed his deep appreciation for the fans who have shown their love and support to him over the years.

“I owe the fans the best movie I can make. If I give up movies and don’t want to make anymore, that’s my business. But if I choose to make movies, I have the fans right on my shoulder. And not to cater to them, but to kind of take them in a direction maybe they didn’t even think something could possibly go so. I make [movies] for people. It’s not my movie anymore, it’s the fans that have supported me. It’s for them," he continued.

When asked if 'Yellowstone' fans will enjoy 'Horizon: An American Saga', the renowned filmmaker said, “Well, I’m not saying they are [going to like it], but I’m saying I think if I like it, I think they will like it.” For those living under a rock, 'Horizon: An American Saga' is a four-part Western epic set up in the period of pre and post-Civil War America. It revolves around a bunch of characters and their experiences as they move away from their houses to a new territory. While watching the film series, the viewers will gather a lot of information about the history of America in the Old West.

'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1' was released earlier this year on July 28, 2024. On the other hand, when we talk about the second installment in the franchise titled 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2', it is expected to be released in 2025, as per Forbes. The second part was originally slated to hit the screens on August 16, 2024, but the makers decided to postpone it due to the underwhelming box-office collection of the first movie. Speaking of the third and fourth films, they are still in the early stages of filming and development.