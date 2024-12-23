Kelly Clarkson once revealed her ex-husband felt she wasn't 'sexy' enough to be on 'The Voice'

'The Voice' coach Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock called it quits in 2020

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her thoughts on her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's claims! Kelly's former spouse Brandon felt that she wasn't the perfect candidate for the NBC singing show 'The Voice.'

As per the court documents acquired by the New York Post, Kelly who has been a judge on 'The Voice' for nine seasons has claimed that her ex-husband Brandon once told her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to be on the judging panel of the popular competition series.

For the unversed, Brandon served as his ex-wife Kelly's manager for several years. In the legal documents obtained, Kelly also alleged that Brandon told her whole personality was “too similar” to another “Voice” coach Blake Shelton, and that the NBC executives were “looking for a more sex symbol type” like Rihanna.

It has been reported by the media outlet that when Kelly was asked about the entire matter in court, she told her attorney Ed McPherson, “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays.”

The Kelly Clarkson' show host Kelly Clarkson opens up on her husband Brandon Blackstock's claims (Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

When did Kelly Clarkson join 'The Voice'?

Kelly Clarkson first joined the judging panel of 'The Voice' for Season 14 in 2014. She continued to play the role of a judge on the NBC talent show through Season 21. Then, she decided to take a small break before returning for Season 23.

During her time on the singing show, the 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' crooner was able to spot many great and talented singers. At the time of writing, Team Kelly has managed to secure a total of four wins on the beloved show.

Kelly Clarkson returned to 'The Voice' in 2023 (Facebook/Kelly Clarkson)

Why did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce?

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock pulled the plug on their relationship in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Then, the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker filed for divorce from her partner, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split.

The former 'American Idol' winner and her talent manager beau's divorce was finalized in March 2022. The next year, Brandon was ordered to pay Kelly a staggering $2.6 million, for the unlawful deals made by him on his ex-wife's behalf.

The exes share two kids: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. When we talk about the custody of their kids, Kelly was handed over the primary physical custody of the pair's two children.