Katy Perry says her ex-BF was ‘better in bed’ than fiancé Orlando Bloom in awkward moment: "I haven't..."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be a fan favorite couple but do you know they first crossed paths at the 2016 Golden Globes and have been together ever since? The couple is engaged and shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. But before finding her happily ever after, Perry had some high-profile relationships. One of those past romances made her awkward during a 2017 talk show appearance. While playing 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' with James Corden, Perry was asked to rank three of her exes; John Mayer, Diplo, and Bloom, based on their performance in bed. She tried to dodge the question but eventually gave an answer that surprised many, LadBible reported.

Perry placed Diplo in third, Bloom in second, and declared Mayer as number one. Corden reassured, “But we’re saying all three are exceptional.” To which Perry replied, “Gentlemen, I love you and you know that I love you and it’s not about that, it’s just maybe I just haven’t had enough time to have sex with you.” Mayer later addressed Perry's comment when asked about it. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he simply responded, “I don’t have a cool enough thought for you.”

He explained that he had figured out how to deal with fame, adding, “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39, I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.” However, he did admit in a New York Times interview that his song 'Still Feel Like Your Man' was inspired by Perry. The two had an on-and-off relationship from 2013 to 2015 before calling it quits for good.

Diplo, on the other hand, had a much more sarcastic response to Perry's ranking. He tweeted, “I don’t even remember having sex,” and jokingly added, “I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics.” Perry and Diplo were rumored to have briefly dated in 2015, though neither of them ever officially confirmed it. As for Perry’s relationship with Bloom, she has been candid about the ups and downs.

In a 2020 interview with People, she reflected on their journey together, admitting they had been through tough times but remained committed to each other. “It’s a never-ending evolution, so it’s not peachy-keen jelly bean all the time, but it’s nice to have been able to show each other all the good, bad, and everything in between, and really fight for our best selves. Now, we just joke, like yeah, we still have things to work out—but champagne problems! We’ve gotten through a lot of hell.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

More recently, Perry shared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she and Bloom attend couples therapy to keep their relationship strong. “We want to evolve that’s, I think, why we’re in our relationship is to become better humans so we can raise this beautiful human being,” she said. Despite the challenges, it’s clear Perry and Bloom are committed to making their love last.