Katy Perry once mom-shamed 'American Idol' singer with an explicit joke—and drove her to quit the show

During her time on 'American Idol' Katy Perry courted many controversies with her insensitive remarks which drew criticism from contestants and viewers alike. In 2023, she was accused of 'mom-shaming' 25-year-old contestant Sara Beth Liebe. According to CNN, Liebe delivered a stunning performance that left the judges pleasantly surprised. They also complimented her beauty, noting that she could easily pass for a 16-year-old. They were shocked to learn that Liebe was in fact a mother of three. Perry got up from her chair and pretended to faint. “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m gonna pass out,” Liebe joked. “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” the 'Roar' singer curtly replied.

In response, the young mother called out Perry on her TikTok, stressing that the joke 'wasn’t super kind.' Liebe shared that she felt 'embarrassed' and 'hurt.' She slammed, “I did want to take this opportunity just to say I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.” Liebe took the opportunity to also praise other moms who their kids and encouraged them to ignore haters. She said, "I think that if you are a good mama and you love your babies, that’s all that really matters. Other comments just don’t feel necessary.” She added, "Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that."

Despite addressing the issue and finding support from the audience, the young artist chose to abruptly end her Idol journey during Hollywood Week. According to Deadline, although she was coached to sing The Police’s 'Roxanne' by Clay Aiken, Liebe rushed off the stage leaving viewers and judges confused over her decision. “This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home, so I am gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me,” she said before quitting.

Liebe was brought back on stage and Perry this time around, tried to convince the young mother to stay in the competition. "I know that you love your family for your kids. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition,” the 'Teenage Dream' singer said. Liebe simply uttered a 'Thank you' and left the stage again. Later she confirmed her decision with the show's producer and also praised Perry. She said, “I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say.” The budding artist acknowledged that she might come to regret her decision, but claimed, for the time being, she was content to be at home with her kids.