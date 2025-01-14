Kate Winslet reveals how she helped a 'nervous' Idris Elba through awkward love scenes in hit movie

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba share the challenges of filming love scenes and survival drama in 'The Mountain Between Us'

Filming intimate scenes in movies often appears glamorous on screen, but the reality for actors can be quite different. Kate Winslet, known for her roles in films like 'Titanic' and 'The Reader', has had her share of such experiences. In the 2017 film 'The Mountain Between Us', she starred alongside Idris Elba, and the two struggled to shoot a love scene. Winslet acknowledged the inherent awkwardness of these scenes, regardless of the circumstances. She mentioned that her extensive experience with on-screen nudity, dating back to her early twenties, made her more accustomed to the process. In contrast, Elba, despite his prolific career, had limited experience with intimate scenes and felt apprehensive. Winslet recalled, "Let's face it – I'm 42, I have been doing scenes like that since I was 20. Idris has not done very much nudity, which I didn't realise. I was like: 'Get on with it, boys,' and he's like, 'I am just – you know, getting used to the situation.'"

Elba admitted to feeling the pressure, especially considering Winslet's history of on-screen romances with notable actors. He expressed his nervousness during the filming process, stating, "I was nervous because I've never done a love scene before," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Despite the initial discomfort, both actors approached the scene with professionalism and mutual respect. Their dedication to authenticity contributed to the film's portrayal of a deep connection between two strangers stranded in a life-threatening situation.

'The Mountain Between Us' tells the story of Dr. Ben Bass (Elba) and photojournalist Alex Martin (Winslet), who survive a plane crash in the High Uintas Wilderness and must rely on each other to endure the harsh elements. The film explores themes of survival, resilience, and unexpected companionship. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. It holds a 39% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus stating, "Idris Elba and Kate Winslet are as engaging as ever, but their chemistry isn't enough to overcome The Mountain Between Us's drab storytelling."

At the box office, the film grossed approximately $62.8 million worldwide against a production budget of $35 million. While it recouped its budget, the film's financial performance was modest compared to other releases in 2017. In interviews promoting the film, both Winslet and Elba spoke about the challenges of filming in remote, cold locations, which added authenticity to their performances. Winslet noted, "We really did everything that you see in the film. We were at 10,000 feet; we were in minus 38 degrees Celsius," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Elba also shared his perspective on the demanding shoot, stating, "It was tough, but that’s what drew me to the project. It felt like an adventure worth taking."

Screenshot of Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in 'The Mountain Between Us' (Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox | Photo by Kimberley French)

Despite the film's mixed reception, the collaboration between Winslet and Elba was praised, with critics highlighting their performances as the film's strongest aspect. While 'The Mountain Between Us' may not have achieved critical acclaim, it provided an opportunity for Kate Winslet and Idris Elba to explore complex characters in a survival narrative, further solidifying their reputations as versatile and talented actors.