Karlie Kloss taught Jimmy Fallon how to pose like a supermodel — and it was awkward as expected

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is known for her runway prowess and impeccable style, once took on a new role on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’— that of a modeling coach. Kloss, who rocked a stunning little black dress for the occasion, didn’t just sit down for a casual chat. Instead, she hilariously coached Fallon to pose, revealing her two biggest secrets for nailing the perfect picture. The evening kicked off with Kloss discussing her coding camp, ‘Kode With Klossy,’ a program she founded to help young women gain access to tech education.

As per Self, Fallon had another pressing topic on his mind— how to master a mid-air pose. Naturally, Kloss was the perfect person to ask. The two headed over to a set of trampolines in front of a green screen for a fun challenge. The plan? Jump and strike the perfect dunking pose, which would then be superimposed on a basketball court. Kloss went first, effortlessly leaping into the air. She playfully called out the advantage, quipping, "As a model, when you're on set, you're not going to have a trampoline."

She gracefully nailed the pose, making it look like a Vogue cover shot. Fallon, on the other hand, struggled. His attempt at an elegant jump resulted in an awkward mid-air moment that was anything but magazine-ready. This prompted Kloss to drop some pro tips— her two biggest secrets to a perfect photo. Lighting is everything in photography, and Kloss made it clear that knowing where the light hits you best can make or break a shot. Another tip she gave was to find your camera. No matter what kind of pose you’re striking. Knowing where the camera is and angling yourself accordingly is key to getting the best shot.

Fallon immediately put her advice to the test, and when the two jumped together for a celebratory High School Musical-style graduation photo—complete with caps and diplomas—he actually nailed it! But the fun didn’t stop there. Later in the show, Kloss turned fashion critic as she hilariously reviewed some of Fallon’s worst red carpet looks over the years. Before revealing his first questionable outfit, Fallon admitted, "This is going to be the most embarrassing show I've ever done." The first look— a black suit with dramatic high-water sleeves from the 2003 Grammy Awards— left Kloss unimpressed.

Jimmy Fallon and Karlie Kloss during the Mid-air Modeling segment on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at NBC Studios on May 26, 2016, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

As per E! News, while she didn’t mind the sequined cufflinks, she quipped, "You kind of look like you're auditioning for 'Big Bang Theory.'" Next, Fallon revealed a 2006 tweed paperboy cap moment. Kloss wasn’t a fan and remarked, "You guys know that scene in 'Love Actually' where Keira Knightley's, like, wearing that hat? You look like you mugged her…I do not even know who this guy is at all.” The final disaster? A 2003 MTV VMAs outfit featuring a distressed Skid Row vintage tee, khakis, and oversized sunglasses. Even Fallon cringed. He remarked, “It looks like someone threw up on my shirt.” Barring the good-natured roasting, Kloss opened up about how she had to toughen up in her role as a judge on 'Project Runway'. She explained, "I grew up, like, being taught to be polite and, like, say your ‘please and thank you's.' So, like, to be tough and, like, you know, fashion is critical. So, I got tough this time around. No more nice Karlie!"