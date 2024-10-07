Kane Brown and Kate Hudson lead list of best-dressed celebrities at the 'AMAs' 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of the iconic 'American Music Awards' was a spectacle of glitz and glamour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Music artists recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic 'American Music Awards'. The dazzling event was a spectacle of glitz and glamour, featuring a host of pop culture figures gracing the red carpet in their stunning ensembles.

Although the awards show has been on hiatus since its 2022 edition and won't officially return until 2025, the 50th-anniversary special event celebrated half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop-culture history. The special night was filled with the most stylish stars, turning heads and setting trends. The star-studded performance lineup included Cedric The Entertainer, Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire, and Samuel L Jackson but only some of the musical artists nailed their looks.

Best-dressed celebrities at 'AMAs' 50th anniversary special:

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey dazzled in a breathtaking strapless Schiaparelli gown, showcasing a beautifully draped bodice that cascaded into a sweeping floor-length train. The exquisite ensemble, made from rich ecru satin and luxurious black velvet, hugged her figure perfectly with a chic half-moon neckline. To enhance her radiant look, she adorned herself with sparkling diamond jewelry, including a striking statement necklace, elegant earrings, and shimmering bracelets that caught the light with every movement.

Mariah Carey looked stunning in a strapless dress at the AMA 50th anniversary special event

(Instagram/@mariahcarey)

Kane Brown

Kane Brown opted for a simple yet effortlessly stylish vibe, sporting a deep V-neck shirt that teased a glimpse of his chest tattoo. He paired it with crisp white pants for a fresh contrast. To add a touch of sparkle, he accessorized with eye-catching earrings, a statement necklace, and a sleek bracelet, effortlessly elevating his ensemble to new heights.

Kane Brown opted for a simple yet effortlessly stylish vibe at the AMA 50th anniversary special event

(Instagram/@amas)

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson captivated the spotlight in a striking black latex dress, featuring sheer sleeves adorned with a dazzling rhinestone collar. The singer's sleek silhouette was beautifully complemented with a slicked-back ponytail. To enhance her dramatic look, she opted for a sultry smokey eye and elegant diamond drop earrings, creating an unforgettable impression.

Jennifer Hudson opts for a black dress at the AMA 50th anniversary special event (Instagram/@amas)

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson dazzled in a plush high-neck gown from Fendi Couture's fall 2023 collection, enveloped in a soft sage green hue. She elevated her look with sparkling diamond-encrusted earrings, a striking gold David Yurman cuff, and chic open-toe heels. The singer's tousled blonde hair was swept back in a sleek style, while her makeup featured shimmering eyeshadow, a subtle coral blush, and a glossy lip, creating an enchanting and sophisticated appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Stray Kids

The members of the South Korean boy band SKZ—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and IN—slayed their latest red-carpet appearance. Dressed in striking all-black ensembles with a stylish twist, they showcased a blend of elegance and edge that left a lasting impression.

Stray Kids donned all-black ensemble at the AMA 50th anniversary special event (Instagram/@amas)

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods made a stunning arrival at the special ceremony, donning a figure-hugging metallic silver minidress. The dress featured a relaxed cowl neckline and long sleeves, radiating a captivating shine. Underneath, she opted for chic black opaque tights for added warmth and style. To finish her ensemble on a high note, she slipped into a pair of gleaming metallic silver Eva pumps from Ferragamo, perfectly complementing her radiant look.

Jordyn Woods makes a stylish appearance at the special ceremony, donning a figure-hugging metallic silver minidress (Instagram/@amas)

Aj Mclean

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean turned heads with his effortlessly suave style. He sported a striking black printed shirt, complemented by chic white glasses that added a playful touch. To complete his look, he accessorized with a stunning pearl necklace, elevating his style to standout status.

Aj Mclean sported a striking black printed shirt, complemented by chic white glasses at the AMA 50th anniversary special event (Instagram/@amas)

Smokey Robinson

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Smokey Robinson effortlessly showcased his flair in an all-black ensemble. He wore a lavish black velvet embroidered blazer paired with sleek matching pants, perfectly complemented by a crisp, understated shirt.

Smokey Robinson showcased his flair in an all-black ensemble at the AMA 50th anniversary special event (Instagram/@amas)

Nelly

Nelly exuded sophistication in his sporty off-white ensemble. The rapper embraced a minimalist approach, donning a stylish grey co-ord set that showcased his effortlessly cool vibe. He completed his look with a striking silver statement neckpiece.

Nelly looked dapper in his all-grey look at the AMA 50th anniversary special event(Instagram/@amas)

Liv Swearingen

YouTuber and singer Liv Swearingen turned heads on the red carpet at the 'AMAs' in a chic light blue pantsuit, paired with a crisp white top. Her short hair flowed freely, while feather accents on her blazer added a touch of glamour, elevating her stunning look to new heights.

Liv Swearingen turned heads on the red carpet at the 'AMAs' in a chic light blue pantsuit, paired with a crisp white top (Instagram/@amas)

The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special premieres live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 pm ET.