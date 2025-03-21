Kaley Cuoco couldn’t stop blushing after Ellen exposed her workout habit on TV: "This is so..."

Completely flustered, Kaley admitted, "I thought this would be like a new way to do—this is so dumb. You are right; I am so embarrassed."

Kaley Cuoco, 38, best known for her role as Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory,' found herself in an awkward yet hilarious situation during her appearance on Season 12 of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' which aired in March 2011. When Ellen asked, "And you also are a big, uh, infomercial fan?" Kaley Cuoco immediately knew where the conversation was headed. "Oh my God, you're going to die," she said, already laughing. "Well, I ordered something that you guys actually made fun of on this show." The actress referred to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Season 7, where Ellen had already shared a Shake Weight commercial, teasing its unintentionally suggestive design.

What she didn’t expect was for Ellen to pull out the very product right there on set. Eyes widening, Kaley exclaimed, "But I ordered it for real! I'm so embarrassed to admit that it's a Shake Weight." She added, still amused, "I thought, she showed it on her show—Ellen must love this thing!" Then, confessing her regret, she laughed, "I don't know why I ordered it." Ellen replied with a smirk, "You don’t know why someone would make fun of that?" before urging, "Work out with it right now!" "This is really good for your arms," Kaley said as she began demonstrating, moving the Shake Weight up and down with exaggerated effort.

Midway through, realizing just how the whole thing looked, the 'Meet Cute' actress fumbled, "Maybe I thought I could use it as practice. Maybe not practice for that reason. No, no. Like, working out practice. Practice with weights." She trailed off, unable to suppress her laughter. "I'm so red right now." Ellen, ever quick on her feet, quipped, "It's just a different kind of workout." Completely flustered, Kaley admitted, "I thought this would be like a new way to do—this is so dumb. You are right; I am so embarrassed." Ellen pried further and told the actress, "Try to make it look not dirty." Cuoco replied, "I can't, I can't.... It looked so cool in the commercial. Oh my God, I am sweating so bad right now. I am so sorry, Ellen."

Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The hilarious exchange quickly became a viral sensation, with more than 7 million views on YouTube and thousands of comments celebrating Cuoco’s ability to laugh at herself. Fans flooded the comments section of the YouTube video, with one writing, "Kaley is actually Penny in real life." Another added, "Another of my favorite Ellen moments. Kaley bought a Shake Weight. This one had me cackling with laughter." Others praised Cuoco for taking the embarrassing moment in stride, with one fan noting, "She handled it like a champ. That’s why we love her!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco Web (@kaleycuocoweb)

Despite the occasional embarrassing moments, Kaley Cuoco has always been serious about staying active. Yahoo reported that the actress once shared, “If I’m doing yoga, we’re doing it every day this week... Then I’m like, Oh my god, I have to switch. Then I’m going crazy on SoulCycle... Okay, I have to switch."