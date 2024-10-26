Warner Bros decision on legend Clint Eastwood's final film 'Juror #2' is sickeningly disrespectful

'Juror #2' will not be released in all theatres as Warner Bros have something different on their minds

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, 94, is allegedly closing out his remarkable seven-decade career with 'Juror #2', a suspense-filled drama led by Nicholas Hoult and featuring Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, and Kiefer Sutherland. While the movie premieres at AFI Fest on October 27, it won’t be getting the typical big-screen rollout. Instead, Warner Bros. is giving it a very limited release in less than 50 theaters across major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

This quiet send-off has surprised some fans, especially given Eastwood’s long history with Warner Bros., where he’s made major box office hits and won Oscars. Yet, despite his legacy, the studio doesn’t seem to expect 'Juror #2' to make much at the box office.

Clint Eastwood's possibly last film gets a quiet theatrical release despite his legacy

A still from 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

With a solid budget in the $30 million range, 'Juror #2' was initially supposed to be released straight to streaming on Warner Bros.' service, Max. But the studio shifted gears, opting for a limited theatrical run as a nod to Eastwood's incredible career and contribution to the studio. The movie is receiving a surprisingly limited theatrical rollout from Warner Bros., with fewer than 50 theaters slated to show it across major U.S. cities. Although Eastwood has had a legendary career spanning over 70 years, the studio’s cautious approach reflects a lack of confidence in the film’s box office potential. With only select showings in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, many fans may struggle to catch it in theaters. This low-key release stands in stark contrast to Eastwood's past hits, raising questions about how the film will be received both critically and commercially, especially as awards season approaches.

What this means for 'Juror #2'

A still from 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

'Juror #2' had a tough road to completion, facing delays from the Hollywood strikes last year, and Warner Bros. wasn’t the first studio to pick up the project—several others passed on it. With the recent Warner Bros.-Discovery merger and a focus on safer box office bets, the studio has reportedly been cautious about adult dramas after Eastwood’s last film, 'Cry Macho', struggled in theaters.

The film is expected to arrive on streaming shortly after its limited theatrical release, which could give it another shot to connect with audiences. While 'Juror #2' might be slipping under the radar in theaters, it still has a chance to find an audience at home—possibly giving Eastwood's final film the recognition it deserves, even if it’s not through a box office hit.

'Juror #2' trailer