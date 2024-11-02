'Juror #2' Ending Explained: Clint Eastwood's final film leaves justice up for debate

Clint Eastwood's latest film Juror #2's ending will leave you thinking about morality and justice

Contains spoilers for 'Juror #2'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Juror #2', released in theatres on Friday, November 1, has left us guessing if justice is served. The plot revolves around Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), who is appointed to a jury in a murder trial. As the details of the crime unfold, Justin ends up introspecting his role in the murder and is overburdened by guilt and moral dilemma.

Kendall Carter's (Francesca Eastwood) boyfriend James (Gabriel Basso) is the accused who is standing in court, waiting for the jury's verdict. But the stakes are too high for Justin. Despite knowing that James is innocent, he can't announce him 'not guilty' because of selfish reasons.

Is James announced guilty in 'Juror #2'?

Gabriel Basso as James in 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

Ever since the trial began, Justin wanted James to be proven innocent. This is because when the pieces of evidence were presented in court, Justin was filled with remorse upon realizing that he might have accidentally killed Kendall. While all the jury members consider James guilty, Justin tries to convince them otherwise by adding a reasonable doubt.

The jury is unable to reach a conclusion even after multiple hearings and Justin soon realizes that it could end up in a mistrial and the prosecution might even start looking for another suspect (which would be Justin himself). Wanting to quickly go back to his pregnant wife, Justin makes a selfish decision and stops trying to convince the other jury members of James's innocence.

However, the jury eventually finds James guilty of his girlfriend's murder and the judge sentences him to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

How 'Juror #2' ends for Justin Kemp

Nicholas Hoult in 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

Stuck with an ethical dilemma, Justin finally chooses to be selfish because he doesn't want to leave his wife alone during her high-risk pregnancy. He lets James take the fall for the crime but continues to live with guilt. Soon after James's sentencing is announced, Faith (Toni Collette) realizes that Kendall might have been killed in a hit-and-run with Justin behind the wheel. However, it's too late for now.

As Justin returns to his normal life, Faith, who is now the new DA, knocks at his door. The film ends with suspense as Faith doesn't reveal the reason behind the visit. It's possible that she has reopened the investigation and wants to interrogate Justin or she may try to convince him to admit his crime and surrender. Since Justin is already loaded with guilt, Faith's arrival may prompt him to take responsibility for the crime he possibly committed and thus do right by James, who has been falsely convicted.

Who actually killed Kendall in 'Juror #2'?

Toni Collette in 'Juror #2' (@warnerbros)

Justin's fate isn't the only cliffhanger in the movie. ‘Juror #2' also leaves us in suspense about who killed Kendall. The details of the night when she dies are kept vague throughout the film. Justin did hit something with his car but neither he nor the viewers see Kendell. When he read the deer sign, he assumed that he might have accidentally killed a deer. Another flashback shows his memory of visiting the bar, holding a drink in his hand but not drinking.

Now, the film never clearly confirms if Kendell was actually hit by Justin's car. Did Justin lie about not drinking or did James lie about not following Kendall to the Quarry Road in his testimony? The gaps surely leave the viewers guessing with different interpretations.

'Juror #2', directed by Clint Eastwood, is now running in theatres