John Stamos stunned as Drew Barrymore gets on her knees in awkward interview moment: "I'm already..."

Drew Barrymore’s unexpected move had John Stamos thinking she was about to pop the big question on live TV

'Fuller House' star John Stamos only has eyes for his wife Caitlin McHugh! While promoting his Disney+ show Big Shot on 'The Drew Barrymore Show, Stamos was left stunned when the host unexpectedly got down on her knees mid-interview. According to a report by Decider, Stamos felt that Drew Barrymore was going to propose to him and said, “If you’re gonna ask me to get married, I’m already married.” In her response, Barrymore quipped, "No, I know you are," meanwhile Stamos still seemed puzzled about what was going on the talk show and he inched his way to the floor and shared, "Alright."

In the episode, the '50 First Dates' actress also shed light on the letters that Stamos' late mother Loretta left for him. “You have letters from your mom, like I was reading and researching that about you. And I don’t think there’s any more profound way to communicate with your loved ones like there is in a written word," Barrymore said. Shortly afterward, Stamos asked Barrymore whether she wrote letters. “I write postcards to my daughters all the time. They have stamp collections, we have letters," Barrymore remarked.

During the episode, Stamos read a beautiful letter penned by his mother that he came across while cleaning up her house nearly a month after she died in 2014. "I remember my mom wrote me these beautiful notes and so I had this box. I dug them out and Once I laid these all out, 'I go, Oh, now I know how to," Stamos recalled. Stamos was visibly emotional while reading a message written by his mother that read, "I'm the only person on earth that has shared a heartbeat with you, my child."

Stamos added, "During that first chapter when I was right before getting into the car and it was terrible and yeah, make good choices and it's this one was like, 'Don't ever give the devil a ride because he will end up doing the driving.' I should've listened to that one." While holding back his tears, Stamos confessed that his mother's death was his “roughest moment." Then, Stamos shared another heartwarming note penned down by his mother that read, “Life is an occasion, rise to it. Don’t be sad because I died, be happy because I lived. I had a wonderful life. That was my mom.”

In the last couple of years, viewers have witnessed Barrymore sitting down on the floor and conducting interviews. While having a conversation with the 'Honk Your Jesus, Save Your Soul' actress Regina Hall on her talk show, Barrymore revealed the reason she preferred to sit closer to her guests. At one point during the interview, Hall asked Barrymore to “bring it down a notch” as they continued to discuss relationships and breakups. “You know, if you don’t mind, would you mind bringing it down a notch?” Hall said as Barrymore moved her chair. At that moment, Barrymore responded by saying, “There’s something about the floor, it’s just, there’s an intimacy.”