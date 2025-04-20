John Legend meets his ‘taller, more handsome twin’ on ‘The Voice’ — and he can’t stop smiling

'The Voice' judge John Legend is blown away by a doppelganger contestant: "It's like I'm looking at myself.."

DeAngelo Talakai Watson appeared on 'The Voice' blind auditions season 24, which left the judges stunned. It was not only the magic of his voice but also the uncanny resemblance to the judge John Legend. Watson performed 'Stay with Me,' originally sung by Sam Smith, and Legend was the first one to turn around and hit the buzzer, but as he spun, he was visibly stunned, as if he was seeing a mirror. Smiling ear to ear, Legend told Niall Horan, who hadn't turned around for Talakai yet, "Wait until you see his face." After the performance ended, Legend told Watson, "What's up, Twin?" He continued, "I'm looking at myself, like a taller, more handsome version of myself on stage."

He also added, "So, I'm on the internet, and people send me pictures of people they think look like me." Most of the time I'm like, 'Not really,' but then I turned around and looked at you, and we have the same haircut... I'm like, 'He really, legitimately looks like me." Intrigued, he asked Watson, "Do you also get it a lot?" "Yes, every day at work, I get it." Watson shared. He also added, "In school, they used to sing 'Ordinary People' down the hallway all the time." To which Legend jokingly said, "Sorry, I've been haunting you." Legend said, "I turned pretty early because I loved the richness in your voice, the tone. I know for sure you can be so great on this show." Reba McEntire added, "I know I don't have a case against John; I just want to come out and watch you."

Horan also commented on Watson's singing skills and said, "I thought, what an undeniably insane voice." He added, "But I struggled to get an emotional connection to it, you know? I need to get latched on, but thankfully, you have two incredible coaches who have latched on," he added, gesturing toward McEntire and Legend. However, Watson ended up choosing Legend's team, to which Legend responded, "I got my twin on my side, and honestly, I think we're going to have a lot of fun together."

Fans were also stunned to notice the uncanny resemblance. One wrote in the YouTube comments section, “Even John Legend had to raise his eyebrows at how strikingly he resembled him.” Another added, "Yes, he most definitely looks like John. He has beautiful, down-to-earth, soulful vocals. Love his soft, rich tone!" The third chimed in, "Seriously - he killed it! My partner and I were just blown away by his performance, his stage presence, and his ability to sing clearly. I am so, so, so excited to see what he does moving forward with John. Talakai is in my top 5."

However, Watson didn't have it easy in life. Ahead of his audition, he told backstage, "I was about 10 years old when I lost my family and my heritage, my culture. It was traumatic for me. I've been in about 10 homes. I went through physical and mental abuse." He added, "Throughout that time, I would always turn to music, and that helped me through those dark times," per NBC.