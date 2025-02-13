Jimmy Kimmel gets visibly uncomfortable with Miley Cyrus' flashy outfit: "You're almost..."

Grammy winner Miley Cyrus manages to turn heads everywhere she goes. During a 2022 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Cyrus joined the late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for a lively conversation. For her guest appearance on the ABC show, Cyrus dressed up in a dazzling rainbow sequin cape with a matching skirt that featured glittery heart-shaped gems all over. Cyrus topped off her look with a pair of sparkling platform heels. According to The Things, Cyrus' shiny ensemble became a talking point during the episode. Cyrus's face was also covered with rainbow gems to match her outfit.

Underneath her shimmering cape, Cyrus opted to go topless, wearing only two heart-shaped sequinned pasties. Kimmel then asked Cyrus, "How are you?" to which she jokingly replied, "To be honest I'm a little cold I would have worn a shirt actually I wouldn't have but you could have worn it." As per Upworthy, Kimmel who seemed uncomfortable with Cyrus' outfit choice quipped, "You know you are almost naked."

Kimmel, intrigued by Cyrus' bold outfit, asked, "Where did you get an outfit like this? Is this available for purchase?" Cyrus replied, "We're close to where filming Hollywood Boulevard usually has. They have a lot of these." Kimmel who struggled to hold eye contact with Cyrus further added, "Oh my god, I am embarrassed now. I don't know if and now I can't help but I'm going to have to focus on oh the little eyes on your hat. I will focus on right there."

Soon after, Kimmel questioned Cyrus, "Hey, you know what is and I know you probably get this asked all the time and I apologize you know I have a 23-year-old daughter. What does your dad say when he turns on the TV and he's like." In her response, Cyrus said, "My dad doesn't turn on the TV. He's a caveman um no my dad you know what it's actually my dad's cool because you know I'm sure he would maybe rather me not have my t*ts out all the time but he would rather me have my t*ts out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a b**ch. And I like to say you know I feel like a lot of people with their clothes on and they're kind of a**holes and I don't know if it's the clothes that turned you into an a**hole. It's like when you got your t*ts out you can't really be an a**hole. You know it's like people are already judging you so it's like you know you gotta like it's just you know I feel better this way."

Many fans gushed over Cyrus' fashion sense and outfit in the YouTube video's comments section. One social media user wrote, "A lot of people are saying she's trying to shock people or she wants more attention, but I get the feeling she actually likes dressing like this, and she does it for herself. That's the impression I get. Especially compared to other ...extravagant.. celebrities." Followed by a second one, who commented, "Am I the only one who likes her outfit? I wouldn't wear it but I just love the rainbow look." Another one voiced out similar emotions by saying, "I LOVE her outfit. I'm 25 and my 8-year-old inside of me wants her outfit (heart eyes emoji)." Another one joked, "I wish I had a job where I could wear a cape ahah." A fifth user stated, "I love Miley no matter what anyone says. I wish I had even an ounce of her confidence and 'don't give a f**k' attitude." One fan said, "Kimmel looks so distracted. lol."