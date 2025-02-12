Jimmy Kimmel couldn't stop himself from asking Sharon Stone about her racy photoshoot: "Do you ever..."

Of course, Jimmy Kimmel had to bring up Sharon Stone’s bold Harper's Bazaar photoshoot—and honestly, who could blame him?

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't stop himself from gushing over Sharon Stone's nude photoshoot! During a November 2015 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the late-night talk show host pulled out a copy of Harper's Bazaar's September issue, featuring several snaps of Stone looking like a million bucks. "Do you ever look in the mirror and go, 'Wow, thank you, Jesus?" Kimmel asked Stone after showing everyone a copy of the issue, according to Time magazine. Shortly after, Kimmel asked Stone if she was concerned about her children seeing her buzzworthy photos. To which she said, "They're not really big Harper's BAZAAR readers."

Stone, flattered by Kimmel's compliments quipped, "Could I just come on this show all the time?" Kimmel jokingly remarked, "Sure, absolutely! Wear the outfit from the magazine." In her nude photoshoot, Stone is seen wearing a stunning Bulgari necklace, elegant Tiffany & Co. rings, and Jimmy Choo heels. This wasn't her first time posing nude—back in the '90s, she boldly posed for Playboy to land a role in 'Basic Instinct'. At the time, she was not yet a well-known actress and took a bold approach to capture the attention of directors and filmmakers.

While making an appearance in 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Stone revealed why she posed nude for Playboy magazine. "I decided to do a Playboy article specifically because I wanted to be a part of Basic Instinct. I didn't understand what was going to happen when I was making the film," Stone shared at that time, as per Telegrafi. Stone believed she was the perfect choice for the role of Catherine Tramell in the film. “I thought it was the right part for me and I knew what I had to do to get it. I didn't have enough perspective to understand what was going to happen," Stone further added.

Eventually, Stone bagged the role of Catherine in Paul Verhoeven's erotic thriller film. Along with Stone, the movie 'Basic Instinct' also starred Michael Douglas, Jeanne Tripplehorn, George Dzundza, Leilani Sarelle, and Wayne Knight, among others. Stone rose to fame with the 1992 film, which launched her career and led to numerous roles. She went on to star in acclaimed films like 'Sliver', 'The Specialist', 'The Quick and the Dead', 'Catwoman,' Broken Flowers', Bobby', and 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.'

In 2006, Stone reprised her role as Catherine Tramell for the sequel 'Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction.' In an interview with Movieweb, Stone shared how this particular character has changed since the time the first film was released. "With a character like that over time, she becomes so much more observational and so much more dangerous, because of her need and her desire to be loved and her desperate disability to accomplish that. I thought at the beginning of the movie that she really, truly was suicidal. It's just another buzz and it really isn't going to get me. It's like playing with the police is a little buzz. So to find someone that maybe understands her and maybe gets her is like a dim flick of a light of hope, so it takes a while for her to engage, which is very risky in a movie like this. You want the character to be interesting, but you have to find a way to make her interesting while she's disparate and disconnected," she explained.

When asked about the possibility of 'Basic Instinct 3', Stone replied, "You know, it's really funny. It never crossed my mind and then on this press tour, people keep asking me that and I keep thinking, 'Oh my God...what if they really want to do that?'" For those wondering, 'Basic Instinct' is available for streaming on a few platforms like Paramount+, Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, and FuboTV.