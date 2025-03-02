Jimmy Kimmel airs that one photo Blake Shelton is still mortified by — all thanks to Gwen Stefani

Former 'Voice' coach Blake Shelton once faced immense embarrassment after his wife Gwen Stefani shared a hilarious picture of him on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' While appearing in a November 2024 episode of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, Shelton candidly spoke about the photograph in which he can be seen cycling his family's trip to Rome. According to Inquisitr, while addressing the snap, Shelton said, “That's one of those pictures, you know sometimes you see a picture of yourself and…at first, it’s alarming. (But) you see it like a year later and it’s like, ‘man, it wasn’t so bad,’ you know? That one is worse every time I see it. …I just look stupid.”

Soon after, Kimmel and Shelton broke into laughter as they tried to figure out what was the one thing that made Shelton's picture seem so embarrassing. In the episode, the talk show host looked at the picture and mentioned that Shelton isn't “doing anything embarrassing…yet somehow it is (embarrassing).” In addition to this, Kimmel also stated that the country musician's glasses and blue helmet that he's sporting in the picture "take it over the top."

Originally, Stefani shared the picture of Shelton when she made an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on September 30, 2024. “Look how cute my husband is. You could tell, he has the energy of like, ‘my wife told me to do this,’” Stefani shared on the episode at that time, as per iHeart. During her time on the talk show, Stefani also revealed that the family decided to take a trip to Rome because Shelton had never visited Europe, despite being on tours. At that time, Stefani stated that she planned a surprise birthday trip for Shelton's 48th birthday and felt it was the perfect opportunity for him to explore the stunning city.

Later on down the lane, Shelton also shared the same picture on his Instagram account. "Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…," he wrote in the caption of the post. Then, many fans stopped by the comments section of the post and gushed over Shelton's photo. One social media user wrote, "I just love this picture! Classic!" Another user went on to say, "This is the best picture ever!!! Happy Birthday Blake Shelton." Followed by a third user penned, "Happy Birthday cowboy in a bike!!! Love this..!" A fourth user exclaimed, "Haha at least it’s not a tricycle !! 😂 happy birthday!🎂🎈 🍷 I can totally hear Gwen’s laugh looking at this! 😂."

For the unversed, Stefani and Shelton crossed paths for the first time on the set of the NBC singing show 'The Voice' in 2014. At that time, Stefani was married to British musician Gavin Rossdale, meanwhile, Shelton was hitched to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. Stefani and Shelton didn't start officially dating until the next year following their divorces from their respective partners. The pair got engaged in October 2020 after five years together and they tied the knot in 2021. During an Interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton raved over his romance with Stefani and said, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years [together, that] would be perfect.”