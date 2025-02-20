Jimmy Fallon’s wild reaction after Rami Malek touched him still lives rent-free in our heads

One moment was all it took for fans to wonder if they had just seen the real Jimmy Fallon, as his awkward Rami Malek interview resurfaces

For most of his career, Jimmy Fallon has been the life of the party, celebrated as one of the most easygoing and entertaining talk show hosts. However, that does not mean his portfolio is squeaky clean. Since his debut on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2014, he has often found himself in hot water for making guests squirm with his over-the-top interview style. But the tables were turned when Rami Malek unintentionally gave Fallon a taste of his own medicine. Known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Fallon couldn't hold himself this time, revealing an unfiltered reaction that made it one of the most cringe-worthy moments in talk show history.

Rami Malek at 'Bohemian Rhapsody' New York Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 30, 2018 (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steven Ferdman)

When Malek appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in October 2018, he reflected on his career journey, expressing bittersweet feelings about Mr. Robot's ending. However, he acknowledged the doors it opened for him, particularly his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, as per The Things. While discussing his role as Mercury, Malek recalled telling the filmmakers, "I can't dance, sing, or play the piano," expressing his surprise that he still landed the part.

During the interview, Fallon praised Malek’s impressive performance, highlighting a scene where he plays the piano while lying down, upside down, with his arms crossed. "Spoiler alert," Malek joked in response. Fallon quickly apologized, and Malek reassured him with a brief touch on the hand. However, Fallon’s facial expression immediately changed, appearing visibly uncomfortable. This subtle yet awkward moment has since gone viral, sparking discussions online.

Well well, I just saw that Jimmy Fallon is trending for some of the wrong reasons. With that, here's a clip of an interesting interaction between Jimmy and Rami Malek. Jimmy seemed disgusted when his hand was touched. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ti3gWWSjDl — JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) September 7, 2023

Fans were not amused by Fallon's reaction and shared their opinions in a Reddit thread. A comment read, "Wow the look of disgust and shaking his head like that. I know people are saying you are reading into it. But I completely saw what you saw. It almost seemed like he was thinking " how the hell can he just touch me like that." In a similar vein another said, "Phony Fallon they call him. He's the only one I skip over immediately upon finding out it's his show."

A comment states, "For a solid 4 seconds, the world was exposed to the real Jimmy Fallon," while another read, "Can't believe I'm chiming in 3 years later...but years ago I knew Jimmy Fallon personally...pretty well. The look of disgust is actually more like the way he really is. His on screen persona is nothing at all what he's like in real life. Not at all. He is not a chipper happy go lucky guy. He is (or was) a semi-prick." Another comment simply says, "He is soooooo fake!"

Years later, Fallon grabbed major headlines when Donald Trump allowed Fallon to ruffle his hair, as per IBT. During his 'The Tonight Show' appearance in September 2016, the gesture left Trump's signature locks messier than usual. Before the playful moment, Fallon asked Trump about election polls and his campaign experience. Before the 2016 election, Jimmy Fallon jokingly acknowledged Trump’s potential presidency, saying, "Next time I see you, you could be the president of the United States."

Wanting to share a lighthearted moment, he asked, "Can I mess your hair up?" to which Trump surprisingly agreed. Fallon ruffled his hair enthusiastically, while Trump quipped that he hoped his audience in New Hampshire would understand his messy look. Despite the humor, Fallon faced backlash for the friendly interview, with critics arguing he was too soft on the controversial candidate.